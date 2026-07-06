Jacob MacDonald Is The Star Hershey Wanted & Needed This Offseason

The Hershey Bears finally make a big move this summer with the Jacob MacDonald addition, signing the veteran defenseman to change the outlook of this team.
The Hershey Bears were quiet at the start of the offseason. Too quiet. It was as if the American Hockey League was waiting for them to make a big move, a splash signing that comes with a typical summer for the league’s most decorated franchise.
They made their big move on Sunday afternoon, signing Jacob MacDonald to a one-year two-way contract. The 33-year-old defenseman can be a depth option for the Washington Capitals but this move was made to turn the Bears into a Calder Cup contender, and it accomplishes that.
Bears Land A Game-Changing Player
The question can be asked whether the hockey world has seen the best out of MacDonald? He’s 33 and missed most of last season with hip surgery, limiting him to only 12 points in 17 games. Maybe he’ll bounce back? Maybe age and injuries are catching up to MacDonald?
The Bears are betting on a return to form. MacDonald has been one of the best defensemen in the league for the past decade, and the assumption is that a healthy version is still elite. And that’s what the Bears need: an AHL veteran who can play at a high level.
MacDonald impacts games in multiple ways. Yes, he’s known for his offense but he can also step up on the defensive end, making him a defenseman the Bears can and will rely on in all situations.
MacDonald Fills A Big Need On The Defense
Something the Bears lacked last season was a do-it-all defenseman. Having a versatile defense is pivotal for success, as the Bears learned firsthand in their back-to-back Calder Cup runs in 2023 and 2024. Their defense was a weak link last season, and adding an unquestioned number one was a number one priority.
MacDonald is the answer who can provide that spark from the point. His 31-goal, 55-point 2024-25 season, in which he won the Eddie Shore Award, stands out. He’s been a scoring threat in the AHL beyond that remarkable season. MacDonald has been in the league for nine years and scored 40 or more points in a season four times.
For the Bears specifically, he can drive the play and set things up for the offense. They have a handful of exciting forwards who can lead the offense but don’t have that defenseman who opens things up and creates offense when things stagnate. That’s what MacDonald does, especially when he finds an open look at the point.
The Next Star In Hershey?
The Bears have quite a history of star players, going back to before they were affiliated with the Capitals. With every Calder Cup title, there were icons tied to those runs, and the names echo in the arena from the hallways up to the rafters.
Last season, the Bears saw the dynamic duo of Andrew Cristall and Ilya Protas emerge as the team’s stars. The two forwards led the team in scoring and were the faces of the AHL franchise for the season. However, with Protas on his way to the NHL and Cristall not far behind, the duo looks like a one-year wonder for the Bears.
This season, that star player can be MacDonald. The Bears haven’t had an Eddie Shore Award winner since Dave Fenyves in 1989 (thanks to Jesse Leibman for that fun fact). MacDonald, at his best, can be that. He’s the defenseman who can take over games and be one of the top players in the AHL, night in and night out. It’s something that takes a good Bears team and changes the conversation around them.
The Bigger Message The Bears Send
The Bears weren’t an active team when free agency began. This signing is the start of their offseason. It’s the move that gets things going for a team that typically spends big in the summer.
They needed a defenseman who could make an impact in all situations, and they got that by signing MacDonald. The Bears still need a top-six center. It wouldn’t shock anybody if they brought in one plus a winger for good measure.
The Bears took a step back last season, finishing in fifth place in the Atlantic Division with a rebuild of sorts. They were a younger team with a new coach, and the growing pains showed. Now, the Bears look like the team that can once again compete for the Calder Cup title.