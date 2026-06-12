4 Matchups That Will Decide 2026 Calder Cup Final

On top of that, the Wolves need their centers to step up on the defensive end. Suzuki has plenty of skill but this series will be about his ability to step up in the middle of the defensive zone. Likewise, Ivan Ryabkin is putting together an incredible playoff run on both ends and looks a lot like a future third-line center, maybe someone who can eventually replace Jordan Staal. The Marlies will get the puck to the net, and the key for the Wolves is to clean those chances up.