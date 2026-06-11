Logan Shaw Is Taking It All In On Marlies Magical Run

“The biggest message I have for these young guys is that it's not going to come every year, as much as you want it to,” Shaw mentioned after Game 6. The younger players don’t know how hard it is to make it this far. It’s why the veterans are the keys to getting them there. Shaw’s 15 points are the third-most on the Marlies in this playoff run, and his work ethic shows the prospects what it takes to win in the playoffs. And they’ve learned from him while understanding that this run is a rarity.