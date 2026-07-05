5 Teams That Should Pursue Top AHL Free Agent Arthur Kaliyev

Arthur Kaliyev is arguably the top American Hockey League free agent left on the board and an acquired taste. Which teams make sense for the veteran forward?
Most of the free agents are signed, and at this point, most teams have done most of their offseason work. Arthur Kaliyev is still available and arguably the best free agent on the board, certainly the most talented. He scored 40 goals and was in the top five in the American Hockey League in points, a bright spot on the Belleville Senators.
The Senators aren’t re-signing Kaliyev, and he wants to test the market. Many teams will question whether he can be a leader as a 25-year-old left winger who has had plenty of off-ice drama in recent years. He’s someone who can turn around an offense and make a team competitive, so it’s made him an interesting free agent for AHL and NHL teams to pursue.
Calgary Wranglers
If there’s one destination where Kaliyev can see action at the NHL level, it’s Calgary. The Calgary Flames have one of the worst offenses in the league and lack forward talent, even in the long run. They need young NHL-ready forwards, and Kaliyev can provide that.
Even if he isn’t making an impact at the NHL level, he’ll be a valuable part of the AHL team. The Calgary Wranglers averaged 2.81 goals per game while finishing at the bottom of the Pacific Division. Like the NHL team, they have forwards they are looking to unlock, including Brennan Othmann and Matvei Gridin.
Kaliyev will make the players around him better. His scoring will allow the other forwards to become playmakers and develop into NHL-caliber players. More importantly, he’ll allow the Wranglers to win games and be a competitive team next season.
Chicago Wolves
The Chicago Wolves are the type of team that would take a chance on Kaliyev, knowing his upside and what he can bring to their top line. They are one of the handful of AHL teams that prioritize winning over development, and it’s why they bring in veterans who often take up ice time of the Carolina Hurricanes prospects.
Kaliyev would play on the top line and play a key role in helping prospects Justin Robidas, Felix Unger Sorum, and Ivan Ryabkin take steps forward. There’s a good chance Bradly Nadeau is on the NHL team next season, so the Wolves can bring in Kaliyev and ask him to be the veteran presence and driver of the offense.
Hershey Bears
The Hershey Bears are a fascinating team to watch in the late summer window. They’ve had an underwhelming offseason so far and typically are a team that spends big. It’s why they can bring in Kaliyev and bet on his talent to turn them into a Calder Cup contender.
Kaliyev would also turn around an offense that struggled last season. The Bears averaged only 2.91 goals per game, and the lack of veteran scoring was one of the reasons why. The question is whether the Washington Capitals want to bring him in and potentially take away ice time from Andrew Cristall, who plays the same position and the same roles as Kaliyev. That said, this signing can be a sneaky one that pays off for the Bears.
Iowa Wild
The Iowa Wild are a team where Kaliyev can sign and just pick up where he left off from the previous season. Des Moines is a small market by AHL standards, yet it’s one where he’ll have few distractions and where Kaliyev can come in and take on a leadership role.
The Minnesota Wild can also use a player like him in their farm system. The prospect pool is spread thin because of the moves the NHL team made in recent years, and can use a player who turns around the bottom feeder and emerges as a mentor to the handful of prospects still in the system.
Rockford IceHogs
The Chicago Blackhawks have been stuck in the same spot with their rebuild in part because of their inability to develop prospects. That problem starts with the Rockford IceHogs, and if the Blackhawks want to build a winning culture, they must address their AHL team as well.
Kaliyev will do that and help change how the IceHogs operate. They’ve been one of the worst teams in the AHL in recent years, and he’s the type of scorer who will change that. Moreover, Kaliyev will allow the Blackhawks to keep some players in their system instead of rushing them to the NHL, knowing they have someone who will help them out at that level.
Other Options For Kaliyev
The Lehigh Valley Phantoms haven’t done much this summer. They are opening up spots for their prospects but lost a lot of talent this summer and have a scoring void. So, maybe they bring in Kaliyev to change that.
The Edmonton Oilers are also a fascinating organization. At 25, he fits in with Quinn Hutson and Isaac Howard as a tweener for the Bakersfield Condors, whom the Oilers can potentially call up to add depth.
There’s also a good chance that Kaliyev ends up going overseas. He’s the type of player who would do so and make hockey fans wonder what could have been from the 2019 second-round pick. Plus, he would be the most talented player in this free agency class to make that move.