AHL’s Big Surprises Of Free Agency So Far: Bears, Gulls & More

From spending sprees from some teams to the lack of big moves by others, the free agency frenzy has surprised some American Hockey League fans already.
At this point, most of the big moves are in the rearview mirror in both the NHL and American Hockey League free agency (a big plus for us Americans looking to head into the 4th of July weekend). The top players are off the board, with most AHL veterans either signing two-way contracts or heading overseas.
There’s still plenty of time for change. However, the first few days brought in some surprises. A few NHL teams loaded up their AHL affiliates with elite talent, and others have cut corners when they typically don’t. Let’s dive into some early offseason surprises.
Hershey’s Lack Of Spending
Historically, the Hershey Bears are among the big spenders in the AHL every summer. They usually bring in veterans with the intention of competing for the Calder Cup and establishing a winning culture to develop the prospects.
That hasn’t happened, at least not yet. Instead, they lost a lot of key players from last season’s roster, including Brett Leason, Corey Schueneman, and Henrik Rybinski, while not replacing them. The Bears need centers and a do-it-all defenseman but haven’t signed them yet.
The Washington Capitals are making a push for the Stanley Cup, with Alex Tuch, Boone Jenner, and Jordan Kyrou joining them in the offseason, plus Alexander Ovechkin’s return. So, maybe the Bears take another step back and particularly lean into the young talent next season, giving prospects like Andrew Cristall more ice time. The Bears also have time to make a big move or two, and adding an elite veteran changes the complexion of their offseason. However, they’ve been the big surprise.
This can also apply to the other two Pennsylvania teams as well. Both the Lehigh Valley Phantoms and the Wilkes-Barre Scranton Penguins lost a lot of talent and didn’t replace it. So, both teams look like they’ll take a step back unless they become late-summer spenders.
The Devils Investment In The AHL Team
The early signs were when the New Jersey Devils acquired both Amadeus Lombardi and Declan Chisholm ahead of the draft. Both players will likely spend next season with the Utica Comets but they have the upside to make the NHL roster and, more importantly, make an impact at the NHL level.
Then, free agency came, and the Devils turned into one of the biggest spenders on their AHL team. They signed Riley Tufte, a top-line power forward with plenty of AHL experience who scored 32 goals last season. Plus, they brought in a handful of depth players, along with re-signing staples of the Comets team like Xavier Parent and Ryan Schmelzer.
When Sonny Mehta took over as the Devils' general manager, the question was how he would change things and how much he could change with a roster that had a lot of immovable pieces. Mehta wanted to change the culture, and it starts with his AHL team. He has done that with the Comets, bringing in veterans who will help them win and put the prospects in an environment that will help them develop.
San Diego’s Big Summer
The San Diego Gulls being one of the big players in free agency isn’t something anyone expected. On day one, they signed four players to two-year, two-way contracts. It makes sense since they want to turn things around after a rough season where they finished in seventh place in the Pacific Division.
Schueneman, Jett Woo, and Travis Mitchell particularly address the defensive woes that held the Gulls back last season. They allowed 3.16 goals per game, and bringing in three veterans for the blue line makes them a more complete team heading into next season.
These moves also address a need for the NHL team. The Anaheim Ducks are in their contention window, where they look to be Cup contenders for years to come. That said, they overhauled their defense and need young NHL-ready players on their AHL team, ready to go. The Gulls weren’t expected to spend big, yet they have been one of the more active teams.
Some Interesting Big-Picture Offseason Notes
The coaching carousel is in motion, and there are plenty of openings as the calendar flips to July. The AHL hiring cycle takes time, and usually, spots fill up well after the NHL. However, multiple teams still have openings at the time of this typing.
- Abbotsford Canucks
- Colorado Eagles
- Laval Rocket
- Providence Bruins
- San Diego Gulls
The expectation is for these openings to be filled shortly. This is particularly relevant for teams looking to sign veterans in free agency, as a selling point is playing for a specific coach.
The AHL teams are also aggressive with their approach to tweeners this summer. They targeted them and signed them quickly. It’s a bet that the NHL teams are making that these players who are no longer on entry-level contracts but are still in their early 20s can develop into difference-makers in the long run.
The goaltender market was fascinating but not surprising. NHL teams are looking for low–risk and high-reward options to round out their units, and they got them. Specifically, the Utah Mammoth acquired Sebastian Cossa while the Edmonton Oilers made a trade for Devon Levi.
The Toronto Marlies sneaking up on everyone and signing multiple players on day two of free agency was also a slight shock. After winning the Calder Cup a few weeks ago, they are back at it with multiple valuable additions, including Rybinski and Cole McWard.