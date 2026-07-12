AHL Head Coaches Are Getting Promoted To NHL Benches This Summer

One of the most impressive coaching jobs in the AHL was the one Rocky Thompson had. He turned around a Bridgeport Islanders team that had one of the worst seasons in league history, and once the team bought into his style, they became a great one. They finished the season with the fourth-best record in the Atlantic Division, and the Islanders rewarded Thompson with the promotion. This hire also pairs him up with head coach Pete DeBoer, who had him as an assistant with the San Jose Sharks as well.