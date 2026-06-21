Mark Giordano Has The Playing Itch But The Coaching Bug Is More Significant

Giordano spent 18 years in the NHL, making his mark as one of the top defensemen in his era. He retired only two years ago, and while he can’t play at an NHL level, there’s still that burning desire to play. “All the elimination games, the Game 7s, I was always saying to the other coaches, ‘I wish I played in this one,’ and that was another lesson.” There’s still that fire in Giordano to lace up the skates and help out the defense like he’s done his whole life.