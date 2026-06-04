Calder Cup Conference Finals Are A Close & Exciting As It Gets

Both matchups are neck and neck, with the Toronto Marlies and Wilkes-Barre Scranton Penguins tied up at 2, while the Chicago Wolves and Colorado Eagles are also knotted up at two wins apiece.
At face value, the Calder Cup Semifinal rounds are living up to the hype. The Eastern and Western Conference Finals are tied up at two wins each and have been tight games, with five of the eight games being decided by one goal.
The play itself is exceeding it. The games have been back and forth with plenty of skill, a prime showcase for the American Hockey League as the second-best league in the world.
For casual fans, it's a good time to pay attention to some of the top prospects playing on a big stage. For the AHL fans, it's a reward for the long season with quality hockey coming at the end.
Wilkes-Barre Scranton Penguins Flipped The Script Vs Toronto Marlies
The Penguins had the home ice advantage. It didn't feel that way as they were outplayed in the first two games and trailed 2-0 in the series. The Marlies are a tough matchup, and they proved why with a stunning 5-2 Game 1 win and a 2-1 overtime victory in Game 2.
They battled back on the road with wins in Game 3 and Game 4 to even up the series. The Penguins play a simple road game, and it's why they've gone 5-1 on the road in the Calder Cup Playoffs.
Along with the improved play, the Penguins finally saw their depth deliver in the last two games. Bill Zonnon found the back of the net in Game 3, while Scooter Brickey and Chase Pietila, two depth defensemen, found the back of the net in Game 4, notably when the team was trailing 2-0 after the first period. It's made the difference in the past two games, and suddenly, the Marlies are the team that will be forced to adjust.
Chicago Wolves & Colorado Eagles Have Gone Back & Forth
The Wolves took Game 1 on the road in one of the oddest ways. They won 3-2 with all the goals coming on the power play. The Eagles responded with back-to-back wins and showed they have a roster with veterans who can win in the playoffs, notably center TJ Hughes and Calder Cup winner Tristen Nielsen. Then the Wolves evened things up with a 2-1 win in a game they controlled from the opening puck drop.
Along with the series being back and forth, the games have been close as well. A bounce here or there, and this series is different. An extra save from Cayden Primeau or Trent Miner, and the conversation around this series is how one team will look to close things out.
Instead, the Eagles and Wolves are knotted up at 2 wins apiece. At the very least, this series heads back to Colorado, something fans can be excited about (although the players who must take an extra flight might think otherwise).
The Prospects Are Delivering
Usually, the playoff is when the prospects are taken out of the games. The physical play and the slower games hurt them and limits how they can impact a game. It's also a lesson for the young players that if they want to make it in the NHL, they must play playoff hockey.
The Penguins have seen Rutger McGrorty step up against the Marlies because he can play that physical style, and it's why he has two goals and two assists in the four games. He is not the only Penguin who has stepped up, either, notably with goaltender Sergei Murashov playing his best in the playoffs, with a .934 save percentage (SV%) and a 2.02 goals-against average (GAA).
The Marlies, meanwhile, have seen William Villeneuve prove why he can play in the NHL. His playmaking has stood out with 13 assists in 17 playoff games but his puck-handling and ability to turn defense into offense have been his most valuable traits. Along with Villeneuve, the rookies have stepped up and allowed the Marlies to steal the first two games on the road.
In the Eagles-Wolves series, the skilled wingers have impressed. Ivan Ivan has two goals, including the game-winner in Game 3 for the Eagles. For the Wolves, it's been Bradly Nadeau stepping up, scoring the game-winning goal in Game 4 and adding four points in the four games of this series.
In short, these playoffs have had a little bit of everything for everyone. And there's still plenty of hockey left. Both matchups will go six games at minimum and wouldn't surprise anyone if they went the distance.