In A Game Highlighted By Prospects: Ivan Stands Out For The Eagles

The Colorado Avalanche prospect gave the Eagles a late-game goal to give them the Game 3 win and a 2-1 series lead. Ivan Ivan has become the prospect to watch in the Colorado Calder Cup run.
Game 3 of the Calder Cup Western Conference Final saw the prospects on both teams stand out. The Chicago Wolves climbed out of a 2-0 hole with Justin Robidas and Bradly Nadeau assisting both goals. Trent Miner stopped 28 of 30 shots in another strong performance.
Yet, at the end of the day, with the game tied up at two in the final minute of the third period, it was Ivan Ivan who stepped up and made the difference. The winger and top prospect in the Colorado Avalanche system had an open look in the middle of the offensive zone and fired it to the back of the net, sealing the 3-2 win and giving the Colorado Eagles a 2-1 series lead.
This series has tested the Eagles and their roster build. They are led by veterans and with the Wolves taking those players out the games, the prospects have been tasked with stepping up and carrying them. Ivan is one of the players doing just that.
Ivan's Skill Stands Out
The 23-year-old forward is putting together a great series. His Game 3 game-winner is what Eagles fans will remember but before that, he assisted a goal in the first period and found the back of the net in the 5-2 Game 2 win.
Ivan's goal, however, showcased his skill and what he can bring to the NHL level. He picked up the puck from the point and hesitated enough to pick his target. Wolves goaltender Cayden Primeau stopped 36 shots in the game but wasn't going to stop the Ivan snipe that zipped through a tight window.
In the American Hockey League, players with shots like that don't exist. It's because they are usually called up to the NHL and stay there. Ivan has that shot; he's shown it all season with 15 goals, a significant jump from last season, where he only found the back of the net twice. It's why fans are excited about what the young player can provide to the lineup.
Ivan's Playmaking Is Big All Playoffs
This season was an odd one for Ivan and a rough one offensively. The Czechian winger had 15 goals, an impressive number by AHL standards, yet only had 15 assists in 66 games. In the playoffs, he's found that playmaking touch in the playoffs, certainly as a passer who has taken over games.
Ivan has three goals and 10 assists in 13 playoff games, making him and Tristen Nielsen the only two Eagles playing at a point-per-game pace. It's his passing in particular that has given the Eagles an edge in the playoffs and allowed them to run up the score on teams.
For Ivan, it's the complete game that will get him to the next level, and for now, his offense is there. The next question is how his defense will hold up. The Eagles as a team defend well but it's mostly because of the play from their centers, notably TJ Hughes, who has stood out in this run. Ivan adding that extra element to his game will put this team over the hump.
Can He Be On The Avalanche?
When a prospect does something (anything) in the playoffs, the question is always asked about their NHL outlook. How will they look on their NHL affiliate and where would they fit in the lineup?
The Avalanche were a remarkable team this season, winning the Presidents' Trophy with the best record in the NHL. However, this is a team that got really old really fast, as the playoffs showed. They need young players to step up and bring an extra layer of speed to help out Nathan MacKinnon and Cale Makar.
Ivan is turning himself into one of those options. He adds speed to the lineup and is 200-pounds, so he won't get pushed around. The key for Ivan is to play well on a consistent basis, something he has yet to do in his AHL career. This playoff run is proving that he can and might next season.