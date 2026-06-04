Rutger McGroarty’s Clutch Goal Shows Why He’s The Exciting Penguins Prospect

“I think in the playoffs, you can see out there, there's not a lot of time and space, so if you can beat a guy to the net and get an opportunity like that, you have to take advantage of it,” Rutger McGroarty
Rutger McGroarty was in a triumphant mood after scoring the game-winning goal for the Wilkes-Barre Scranton Penguins. He made the most of a quick scoring chance to give them a big win in the playoffs. “I think in the playoffs, you can see out there, there's not a lot of time and space, so if you can beat a guy to the net and get an opportunity like that, you have to take advantage of it,” McGroarty stated.
That was what he said after Game 3 of the series against the Hershey Bears. In that game, he scored the overtime winner with a classic playoff goal, deflecting a shot from the point into the back of the net. Fast forward to Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Final, and McGroarty scored the game-winner in the final three minutes of play to tie up the series at two wins apiece and give the Penguins the momentum in the series.
McGroarty has a knack for finding the big-time goal. It’s what he’s done throughout the Calder Cup Playoffs and, particularly, has taken it up a notch in the Eastern Conference Final against a tough opponent in the Toronto Marlies.
His style of play and scoring touch have made him one of the best players on the Penguins in this playoff run and a prospect to watch for the NHL team. McGroarty spent time in Pittsburgh this season. The way he’s playing makes it likely he’ll stay on the western side of Pennsylvania next season and be a valued part of their forward unit.
McGroatry Comes Through In The Clutch
In the playoffs, the game tightens up, and opportunities are a rarity. Game 4 was a high-scoring game with both teams trading goals, yet this series has been controlled by the defenses and goaltenders. It’s rare to find an open net late in the game. So, McGroarty had to create his own opportunity.
That’s what he did in Game 4. He was the Marlies moving the puck out of the zone, and instead of retreating to the blue line, he jumped up on the play and stole the puck. It’s the quick move that gave him the open look and the goal that gave the Penguins the 4-3 win.
Those are the type of goals McGroarty is scoring in the playoffs. His overtime winner against the Hershey Bears demanded him to find leverage for a shot from the point that he could redirect into the net. His Game 1 goal in the Eastern Conference Final asked him to power the puck from the crease on a second-chance shot. The Game 4 game-winner asked him to think fast and react quickly. All three of these goals are the ones that come in the playoffs, and McGroarty is the one who keeps finding them.
McGroarty’s Great Playoffs Highlighted By A Great Eastern Conference Final
McGroarty has four goals and five assists in the playoffs for the Penguins. His combination of speed, skill, and size has made him a tough player to stop. McGroarty has a great shot and makes plays from the wing but also skates to the dirty areas to find goals.
The Marlies have done a good job of limiting the Penguins in this series. They’ve dared them to take difficult shots on the net and have taken the prospects out of this series, notably, Mikhail Ilyin, Tristan Broz, and Ville Koivunen. McGroarty keeps generating offense, with four points in the four games of this series.
This is why the Penguins are excited about what McGroarty can become. It’s not just that the 22-year-old winger can score. It’s that he can score in multiple ways and, when needed, get to the dirty areas and make a play happen.
McGroarty Has The Highs But Also The Lows
For all the big plays in this series, McGroarty wasn’t himself in Game 2. He collided with his linemate, Avery Hayes, early on and was compensating for it afterwards, hoping to make a big play to make up for it. McGroarty has that switch he can flip and become an elite player, yet he couldn’t find it in the 2-1 overtime loss.
McGroarty has the highs and lows that allow him to make a big play but then will leave him and the Penguins searching for answers. He’ll fire the puck to the back of the net, and then there are shifts where he’s in the wrong place and costing the Penguins. The NHL team needs him to work on that before calling him up for good.
Penguins Had McGroarty & Depth To Fuel The Game 4 Win
The Penguins trailed 2-0 after the first period of Game 4. The game mirrored the series as they trailed 2-0 heading into Game 3 on Monday night. Yet, they battled back to get themselves back into the Eastern Conference Final.
The comeback started with depth defensemen making the difference. Scooter Brickey and Chase Pietila entered the game with a combined two goals on the season. Brickey’s shot through traffic found the back of the net, and Pietila’s shot from the point tied the game.
Then, it was Gabe Klassen who gave the Penguins the lead. His goal was a dirty-area one, the type of goal the team hasn’t generated in the playoffs. Yet, with a centering pass, Klassen was near the net and fired the puck home.
The depth evened up the series. Now, the Penguins have the momentum and, at the very least, will force this series back to Wilkes-Barre for a Game 6. With the way they’ve played, Game 6 might be all they need as they have the edge and the momentum for the rest of this series.