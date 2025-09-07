Detroit’s Sandin-Pellikka Among Rookie Defensemen To Look Out For Next AHL Season

NHL Training camp will be kicking off soon, and each team’s prospects will be looking to fight for their spot on that roster.

The way these D-men approach camp and pre-season will be the difference between NHL and AHL hockey next season. Here are three defensemen to look out for in their first AHL season.

Axel Sandin-Pellikka, Grand Rapids Griffins

Axel Sandin-Pellikka really made a name for himself in the last two World Junior Championships that he featured in. For the latest 2024-25 world juniors, Sandin-Pellikka captained Team Sweden.

Despite a fourth-place finish, the blueliner equalled Carolina Hurricanes prospect and Chicago Wolves right winger Felix Unger Sorem to lead his team in points with four goals and 10 points in seven games.

With that, Sandin-Pellikka finished the tournament tied in second for points behind Team USA’s and Washington Capitals prospect defenseman Cole Hutson, who had 11 points.

The offense-minded defenseman has already made a few appearances in the AHL last season. After racking up 12 goals and 29 points in 46 games for Skelleftea in the SHL, the Grand Rapids Griffins brought him in to end the AHL campaign.

The Detroit Red Wings prospect recorded one assist across two regular-season and three post-season contests.

Oliver Bonk, Lehigh Valley Phantoms

After doing his due diligence in the OHL and junior hockey, Oliver Bonk is ready for the next step in professional hockey with the Philadelphia Flyers organization.

Bonk played four seasons with the London Knights, winning two OHL championships and a Memorial Cup along the way. His best campaign came after he was selected 22nd overall by the Flyers in the 2023 draft. He scored 24 goals and 67 points in 60 games during that 2023-24 regular season.

Now, the 20-year-old defenseman is preparing for a push to make Philadelphia’s roster, but will potentially suit up for the Lehigh Valley Phantoms, making himself one of the more highly anticipated blueliners in the American League next season.

Tanner Molendyk, Milwaukee Admirals

Tanner Molendyk is coming off parts of five seasons with the WHL’s Saskatoon Blades and 28 regular-season appearances for the Medicine Hat Tigers. With the Tigers, Molendyk and his team were crowned champions of the WHL last season.

In the Memorial Cup, they were runner-ups, losing to the London Knights in the final. Nonetheless, Molendyk was a bright spot for the team, being named to the Memorial Cup all-star team. He was also named a top-three player for Team Canada at the last World Junior Championship.

Assuming he doesn’t go right into the Nashville Predators roster following the NHL pre-season, Molendyk could surprise people playing for the Milwaukee Admirals in the AHL.

