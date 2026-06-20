Easton Cowan’s Playoff Run Shows How He’ll Be Maple Leafs Next Great Winger

“Right now, I say thank you! Thank you for coming down!” Shaw stated that when asked what he tells a younger Cowan who only wins. For Shaw, this is a different kind of joy, one that resonates with fans and reflects how, as we get older, the great moments are appreciated more. Shaw was taking it all in with his kids by his side, running around the ice, and holding the Calder Cup trophy, unaware of how hard it really is to lift it.