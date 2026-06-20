Easton Cowan’s Playoff Run Shows How He’ll Be Maple Leafs Next Great Winger

Easton Cowan had this stunned and shocked look on his face as he skated around the ice, a look that he couldn’t believe what happened and that this is his life. The 21-year-old winger is young and just starting his hockey career. All he’s known is winning.
In 2025, he won the Memorial Cup with the London Knights in the Ontario Hockey League (OHL). One year later, he was skating around the ice with the Calder Cup in his hands after leading the Toronto Marlies to the American Hockey League championship.
It’s not that easy to win, something Toronto Maple Leafs fans will be quick to tell you. Logan Shaw waited his whole career to win a title. At 33 years old, he had the look of accomplishment and the handshake of a player who had put in years of hard work to win a championship.
“Right now, I say thank you! Thank you for coming down!” Shaw stated that when asked what he tells a younger Cowan who only wins. For Shaw, this is a different kind of joy, one that resonates with fans and reflects how, as we get older, the great moments are appreciated more. Shaw was taking it all in with his kids by his side, running around the ice, and holding the Calder Cup trophy, unaware of how hard it really is to lift it.
Beniot-Olivier Groulx never made the playoffs until this season. The journeyman forward bounced around from San Diego to Hartford to the NHL before becoming a key part of the Marlies roster. He knows how hard it is just to make it, and it’s why he has a greater admiration for Cowan and how he can play under the bright lights.
Cowan’s career is only beginning. This was his first year with the Marlies and the Maple Leafs. Yet, his playoff performances with the Marlies show just how good he’ll be with the Maple Leafs, not just every season but when the pressure is on him.
Cowan’s Ability To Flip The Switch For The Playoffs
When the pressure is on and the games are close, Cowan steps up. The Marlies don’t make it to the Final without his goal in the final seconds of Game 5 of the North Division Final against the Cleveland Monsters. They aren’t close without his eight goals and 10 assists in 22 playoff games. Cowan plays at another level when the playoffs come around.
His mistake in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Final against the Wilkes-Barre Scranton Penguins stood out to fans. It was a pass in the defensive zone that was taken away and led to a quick goal. It was simply put, a rookie mistake. “That’s not what’s going to define him,” John Gruden stated after that loss, and Cowan came back stronger. In the next seven games, he scored three goals and added five assists while looking like one of the best players on the ice every time he stepped on the ice.
Cowan will be a Maple Leaf next season. It’s a team that needs players who can first get them back to the playoffs after a last-place finish and then, win in the playoffs, something this franchise has a long history of struggling to do. Cowan has that ability in him.
He also knows what the playoff grind is like. “I tell him it’s going to be a grind. It’s hard to win five rounds, so he now knows what it takes,” Shaw added during the celebrations. The Calder Cup Playoffs are somehow a marathon and a sprint at the same time. Cowan proved he can handle the two-month five-round grind that is the playoffs.
Cowan Always Had The Skill & Finally Put It Together In Toronto
One of the best things about watching hockey in person is that the perspective changes depending on where you sit. From the upper deck (and more press boxes), fans can see how smart the players are and how they can read the play that seems to be moving in slow motion. From the ice level, there’s an appreciation for how fast and skilled the players are or how hard the hits fell.
Cowan’s skill stands out from a close-up perspective. It’s something Groulx noted after the game and something the Marlies fans saw firsthand as he made great play after great play. Cowan particularly has the stick-handling ability to make something happen that most skaters can’t. Simply put, in the AHL, he’s a step ahead of everyone else.
It’s not just the puck-control for Cowan either; it’s the complete skillset. His speed, skill, shot, compete, and playmaking ability all make a difference. They all made a difference in the Calder Cup run for a Marlies team that needed that extra layer of offense.
Game 5 of the Final was arguably his finest of the playoffs, a showcase of what he can do at any level. Cowan has three assists in the 4-3 win, including a highlight centering pass to find Jacob Quillan that gave the Marlies their first lead of the game. His passing changed the game. His play in general changes games.
Cowan Still Has Work To Do But This Playoff Run Proved A Lot
In the big picture, this playoff run showed the buy-in that Cowan and the entire AHL team have. For Cowan specifically, he was on the Maple Leafs and sent down to the Marlies for the playoff run after a disappointing regular season. Most players are disinterested and mentally checked out when asked to play a level down.
Cowan wanted to be a part of something special. And he was. Seeing a packed Coca-Cola Colosseum was only a preview of what can happen down the road. Literally, it’s what can happen down the road with the Maple Leafs playing at Scotiabank Arena. The Maple Leafs are hopeful that the success translates, and this playoff run gives them confidence that it will.
The playoff run also showed that Cowan can be a complete player at the NHL level. The playoffs demanded him to play a physical game, defend, check, and get into the dirty areas for goals. Cowan did all of that. Now, it’s all about lacing on the skates and doing it again for the Maple Leafs in 2026-27 and beyond.