Five AHL Coaches Nearing Promotions To The NHL

Oftentimes, when an NHL coach is fired or removed from their role in any fashion, it’s natural to immediately look for candidates who are next in line to take that job. The obvious picks are outside hires who have NHL experience and who are one or two years removed from an NHL coaching position.

However, there is another path for a team’s brass to go down when it comes to narrowing down a coaching search, and that path leads them to the AHL. All the great coaches once coached in the American League at some point.

In fact, 21 of the 32 coaches in the NHL have coached in the AHL at some point in their careers. That includes Stanley Cup winners Paul Maurice, Jon Cooper, Joel Quenneville and more.

Here’s a list of AHL coaches who could earn a promotion to the NHL in the near future, in no particular order.

Manny Malhotra, Abbotsford Canucks

Manny Malhotra is coming off a Calder Cup championship in his first year as a professional head coach. He led the Abbotsford Canucks to their first championship since the franchise moved to Abbotsford in 2021.

It’s not uncommon for AHL coaches who win championships to get some time as an NHL bench boss. Sheldon Keefe is an example of that when he was with the Toronto Marlies and was promoted to the Toronto Maple Leafs just a couple of seasons later.

It may seem unlikely for Malhotra to get promoted to the Vancouver Canucks, considering Adam Foote was just hired. However, it doesn’t mean other teams around the league aren’t taking note of his accomplishments in the minors.

Geordie Kinnear, Charlotte Checkers

Geordie Kinnear has been a head coach in the AHL for a long time now. He’s been the bench boss for the Springfield Thunderbirds and the Charlotte Checkers for nine seasons. The 52-year-old is coming off his best season with the Checkers, leading them to the Calder Cup final.

Aside from last season’s fourth-place finish in the regular season and final appearance, Kinnear was the man behind a few other solid campaigns with Charlotte. Since the 2021-22 season, Kinnear’s team has put up a minimum winning percentage of .590.

Trent Vogelhuber, Cleveland Monsters

Trent Vogelhuber, the youngest head coach on this list, has had an impressive start to his short coaching career. After missing the playoffs in his first year, he made the AHL post-season in back-to-back seasons to get to this point.

Due to his leadership behind the bench, the Cleveland Monsters have been a promising team for the past two years, and look to continue that reputation for 2025-26. It may be a matter of time before an NHL team recognizes the young prodigy in Cleveland.

Karl Taylor, Milwaukee Admirals

Since becoming the head coach of the Milwaukee Admirals in 2018-19, Karl Taylor has been as consistent as any coach in the AHL. Aside from the 2019-20 season, when the AHL playoffs were cancelled due to COVID-19, Taylor’s Admirals have qualified for the playoffs every year. It’s a shame because in that cancelled season, Milwaukee had a 41-14-8 record, dominating the league.

Nashville Predators GM Barry Trotz might be keeping one eye on Taylor and his success in the minors, especially considering Andrew Brunette's tenure with the team so far. Furthermore, Taylor has taken the Admirals to the third round of the playoffs for three straight years. It’s only a matter of time before he can make a breakthrough in the post-season.

Ryan Mougenel, Providence Bruins

Ryan Mougenel could be on the cusp of a strong season with the Providence Bruins. Several great players could be suiting up for Providence this year, including Fraser Minten, Alex Steeves, Fabian Lysel, Michael DiPietro, Matej Blumel, Matthew Poitras, and more.

Mougenel should be in line to have one of his best seasons as the Bruins’ bench boss. Up to this point, he has been solid with three straight 40-plus win seasons and three consecutive playoff appearances.

