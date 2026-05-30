Michael Pezzetta Is The Magnificent Marlie For The Calder Cup Marathon

Pezzetta found the back of the net with a quick shot in Game 1 in the third period, where the Marlies took a turnover and turned it into a scoring chance. Then, Pezzetta scored the overtime winner in Game 2 with one of the oddest goals anyone will ever see as he flipped the puck to the net from far range like a fly ball in baseball or a punt in football. The high-arching shot was misplayed by Penguins goaltender Sergei Murashov and landed in the net, giving the Marlies a 2-1 win and a 2-0 series lead (albeit, after a long review).