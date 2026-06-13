If The Calder Cup Final Comes Down To Stars, Marlies Have The Edge

Yet, the Marlies have the edge. Why? They have more star players in their lineup. It starts with the veterans on the top line. Lettieri is playing his best hockey in the playoffs and took things up a notch in Game 1, scoring the game-winner while adding another goal and assist on the night. Logan Shaw is the leader in the room as the 33-year-old taking in this run, and he has seven goals and eight assists in the playoffs.