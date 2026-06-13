If The Calder Cup Final Comes Down To Stars, Marlies Have The Edge

The Toronto Marlies needed a hero in Game 1 of the Calder Cup Final. The game was even at two goals apiece, with the Chicago Wolves going toe to toe with them. The Marlies found their hero in Vinni Lettieri, who went end to end for a highlight goal to give them the lead and ultimately fuel the 4-2 victory.
“It's all about wins, and it feels good to get that first one,” John Gruden stated after the win, one that gives them the early momentum.
Game 1 showed that this series comes down to the stars. Both teams made it to the Final on the backs of their depth play. They’ll win it all with their star players stepping up and taking over games. Fittingly, that was Lettieri in Game 1, the veteran top line forward who leads all skaters in the playoffs with 10 goals and 20 points.
Marlies Surprisingly Have The Edge
This isn’t what the typical fan or expert who has watched the American Hockey League all season would think. The Wolves have the better top-end talent. Specifically, they have Bradly Nadeau, an elite winger who proved that he can and should be a regular for the Carolina Hurricanes next season. Nadeau is the best player on either team in this series, and the Wolves have Ryan Suzuki and Justin Robidas rounding out the top six as well.
Yet, the Marlies have the edge. Why? They have more star players in their lineup. It starts with the veterans on the top line. Lettieri is playing his best hockey in the playoffs and took things up a notch in Game 1, scoring the game-winner while adding another goal and assist on the night. Logan Shaw is the leader in the room as the 33-year-old taking in this run, and he has seven goals and eight assists in the playoffs.
It’s not just the top line. The Marlies have more elite players than the Wolves. They have Easton Cowan, who has emerged as a top prospect for the Toronto Maple Leafs, someone who can be a valuable contributor at the NHL level. They have William Villeneuve on the defense, who is making plays on both ends.
On top of that, the rookies have played above their weight, highlighted by the Ben Danford goal in Game 1, where the defenseman got the puck on the net from the point. The Marlies have more players who can take over this series and, more importantly, have the star players at the most important position for a series like this.
Marlies Have The Rising Star In The Net
One theme of the Marlies' playoff run is the remarkable play from their goaltender, Artur Ahktyamov. He has a .927 save percentage (SV%) and a 2.12 goals-against average (GAA) while putting together his best performances in the biggest games.
Ahktyamov has allowed only four goals in his last three starts. He’s allowed two goals or fewer in 13 of his 18 playoff starts. When Ahktyamov must make a big save or shut a team down, he’s done just that. It’s why the 24-year-old Marlie suddenly looks like an option for the Maple Leafs.
His first game of the Final wasn’t exceptional by his standards. He didn’t save 30 of the 40 shots he faced as he did in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Final against the Wilkes-Barre Scranton Penguins. Likewise, he didn’t shut out the Wolves and their high-flying offense. However, he was the better goaltender in the game, saving 26 of the 28 shots he faced in the win.
That’s the other reason the Marlies can come away from Game 1 with the belief that they have the edge in this series. The Wolves starter, Amir Miftakhov, has given them a chance with impressive starts in the Western Conference Final as he filled in for the injured Cayden Primeau. However, he’s not as good as Ahktyamov, who will make the big save when needed.
How The Wolves Can Flip This Series
Game 1 was closer than the final score indicates, and it could have gone either way. It’s a sign of what’s to come in a series that will go back and forth. The Wolves can brush off Game 1 but they must come back stronger in Game 2.
It starts with their second tier of star players. The Marlies will do whatever they can to take out Nadeau and the rest of his line. The Wolves must find offense from the other three lines. The other prospects who have impressed in this playoff run must deliver.
One name to keep in mind is center Ivan Ryabkin. The 19-year-old gave the Wolves an extra two-way presence in the middle of their lineup, yet didn’t look like himself in Game 1. He’ll look to bounce back, along with the rest of the lineup.
The Nadeau-Suzuki-Robidas line scored the Wolves' first of two goals in Game 1. They picked up where they left off from the previous rounds. Now, the question is whether the rest of the team steps up to even the series.