Islanders Hiring Gold For AHL GM Shows How Teams Can Retool On The Fly

Darche comes from the Tampa Bay Lightning and was the Syracuse Crunch GM for some time as well. The AHL-NHL relationship is one of the best in hockey, as the prospects develop in a winning environment in a hockey crazy market while joining the Lightning ready to compete for Cups. However, this is a different test for Darche and the Islanders with no direct flights from Hamilton to New York and a distance that will prevent prospects from joining the team after a morning skate.