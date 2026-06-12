John Gruden & Spiros Anastas: Opposite Journeys Yet Same Approach

The coaching matchup in this Calder Cup Final features the Toronto Marlies coach, who spent years waiting for his moment, while the Chicago Wolves have an up-and-coming coach.
The American Hockey League is a glimpse into the future of the NHL. The players are developed, many people get their start in the hockey industry, and the people who thrive in this league can thrive anywhere. That applies to the coaches, too.
This Calder Cup Final features two excellent head coaches. The Chicago Wolves have the 40-year-old Spiros Anastas leading them, while the Toronto Marlies have the 56-year-old John Gruden leading them. Both coaches had opposite journeys to this position, yet have a similar process, and it makes the chess match behind the bench an intriguing one in the Final to come.
Anastas Is One Of The Up & Coming Coached
Anastas never made it to the pros or even the AHL. After three years in junior hockey and four in college, his playing days were done. Yet, he always had the mind and skill to coach. By the time Anastas was 27, he was an assistant on Jeff Blashill’s Calder Cup-winning Grand Rapids Griffins staff.
Anastas is only 40 years old, yet he has years of coaching experience under his belt. It’s a common occurrence in this league. However, Anastas not only has years of experience, but he also coached in multiple leagues from the ECHL to overseas and everything in between. He was on the Wolves bench for a few years before they made him the full-time head coach.
By the time he got the call, with the team struggling early on in the season, he was ready. Anastas got the team to buy in and play above their weight. The Wolves feel like they can win every time they take the ice, which shows in their comebacks throughout the Calder Cup Playoffs.
This is only the first season behind the bench for Anastas. It’s safe to say he’s made a strong first impression. It’s also possible he won’t be in the AHL for long. Like Manny Malhotra or Trent Vogelhuber, there’s an opportunity in the NHL in store for him. The Wolves hired Ryan Warsofsky a few years back as a young coach on the rise, and Anastas, with the way he leads and operates, looks a lot like him.
Gruden Waited For His Opportunity But Made The Most Of It
For Gruden, the Marlies was an opportunity years in the making. He was a longtime assistant in the NHL who learned from some of the best coaches in the game, notably Barry Trotz. "Barry Trotz and Jim Montgomery are two Hall of Fame coaches. You get to learn, and when you get to work and see how they work," Gruden mentioned in a conversation with The Hockey News early in the season.
Trotz particularly molded his coaching style. He’s a fair coach who the players like but when needed, will hold the team accountable and demand them to play harder. It’s what the Marlies have done throughout the playoffs, taking things up a notch when it’s needed most.
Gruden is on the older side when it comes to AHL coaches. He falls into the experienced category. It’s helped him particularly with his process and how he can approach the players. Gruden admitted early on in the season that patience sometimes wears thin with the young players. However, he doesn’t overreact because he thinks about the big picture. He knows how long a season is, how long a playoff run is, and that the AHL is both a marathon and a sprint at the same time. It’s why his message remains the same even as the Marlies inch closer to a Calder Cup.
The Toronto Maple Leafs gave him a chance to lead a team for the first time as a head coach, as he runs their AHL affiliate. Now, the Maple Leafs are looking for a head coach and possibly one who can lead young players. While it’s unlikely they’ll hire Gruden, he must be a part of their future, as this run with the Marlies has shown. If the NHL team doesn't reward him for this season, there are a few NHL teams that might (just look at Pascal Vincent, who is now a part of the Seattle Kraken staff).
Both Coaches Have Similar Approaches
The Marlies and Wolves aren’t the two most talented teams in the AHL. Yet, they pulled off the upsets in the playoffs because of their adjustments. Anastas and Gruden know which line to lean on for a big goal or to shut down an opponent. They adjust the system depending on who they play in a given series.
Anastas knew the Wolves had their backs to the wall when they were down 2-0 against the Colorado Eagles in Game 6 while trailing 3-2 in the series. He kept his top skaters on the ice and had the team playing fast to come back and win the game and the series.
The Marlies knew they didn’t have the speed to play a cak-and-forth series with the Wilkes-Barre Scranton Penguins. So, Gruden had the team chipping the puck into the zone and forechecking their way to a series victory.
This series will feature plenty of adjustments from both coaches. Likewise, both coaches will have a calm and steady approach and won't overreact to a tough loss early on. It’s why the beginning will look much different than the end. Anastas and Gruden will keep their teams in it until the end, and the end might be a Game 6 or even a Game 7 with both teams battling to win the Calder Cup title.