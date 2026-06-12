John Gruden & Spiros Anastas: Opposite Journeys Yet Same Approach

Gruden is on the older side when it comes to AHL coaches. He falls into the experienced category. It’s helped him particularly with his process and how he can approach the players. Gruden admitted early on in the season that patience sometimes wears thin with the young players. However, he doesn’t overreact because he thinks about the big picture. He knows how long a season is, how long a playoff run is, and that the AHL is both a marathon and a sprint at the same time. It’s why his message remains the same even as the Marlies inch closer to a Calder Cup.