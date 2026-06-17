Maple Leafs See Future On Display In Marlies 3-0 Calder Cup Series Lead

The question now is how good Cowan can become on the Maple Leafs. The skill was always there, while the smart plays and two-way play were what the Marlies worked on. This playoff run shows that Cowan can be a key part of the next core. He won't be as good as the number one overall pick (whoever the Maple Leafs take), and he isn't the complete player like Matthew Knies. However, he can be a building block for years to come, an integral winger who will keep them competitive in the long run.