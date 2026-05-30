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Toronto Marlies Take 2-0 Series Lead Following 2-1 Overtime Win Over Penguins cover image

Toronto Marlies Take 2-0 Series Lead Following 2-1 Overtime Win Over Penguins

Mike Fink
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Mike Fink
39m
Updated at May 30, 2026, 03:46
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The Marlies are two wins away from the Calder Cup Final thanks to some overtime magic and elite goaltending. It's a bright spot for the Toronto Maple Leafs and their future.

The Toronto Marlies went into Wilkes-Barre Scranton hoping to split the first two games. They came away with two wins, including a thrilling 2-1 overtime Game 2 victory featuring a goal that needed a long review but was determined to go in without goaltender interference or a high-sticking call. 

The Toronto Maple Leafs American Hockey League affiliate has become the story of the Calder Cup Playoffs. They've surprised everyone, and their Game 2 win puts them in a good position to reach the final. Here's what you need to know from Game 2.

Marlies Are Creating Their Own Good Luck

Hockey is a game of lucky bounces. The game-winner in overtime can be seen as fluky or an odd play. Michael Pezzetta flipped the puck to the net like a fly ball in baseball or a punt in football. It landed in the back of the net. 

“He's grown a lot in the playoffs, and that's really good to see because, you know, he's a great kid. He's a great teammate,” John Gruden
thehockeynews.comLeafs’ Prospect Villeneuve Is Becoming An NHLer In Marlies Cup Run “He's grown a lot in the playoffs, and that's really good to see because, you know, he's a great kid. He's a great teammate,” John Gruden

However, in hockey, good teams create their own good luck. The Marlies put themselves in good positions throughout the game and controlled the puck. They held the Penguins in check and had plenty of good chances in the offensive zone. It's how they ended up scoring the game-winner. 

Depth scoring Keeps Delivering

Pezzatta scored the game-winner for the second night in a row. While the goal looked like it belonged to Marc Johnstone, the puck never hit him, something he admitted after the game, and the video review confirmed. However, the Pezzetta-Reese Johnson-Johnstone line was on the ice for another big goal. 

The first game of the Eastern Conference Final saw the Toronto Marlies stun the Wilkes-Barre Scranton Penguins with a 4-2 win, and they got the most from their best players in the victory.
thehockeynews.comToronto Marlies Needed Their Stars To Deliver & They Did Vs Penguins The first game of the Eastern Conference Final saw the Toronto Marlies stun the Wilkes-Barre Scranton Penguins with a 4-2 win, and they got the most from their best players in the victory.

This line is the fourth line or the checking line. Yet, they have provided offense for the Marlies in the Eastern Conference Final, not the top six or the top-pair defenseman. Pezzetta is the one scoring the game-winning goals late in the games. 

Likewise, the Marlies got on the board in the first period thanks to an Alex Nylander goal. Nylander is a journeyman AHLer who has bounced around yet found a role in the middle of the forward unit. He was the one who got the Marlies on the board in a 2-1 game, and it's a great sign for a team in the middle of a playoff run. 

Artur Ahktyamov Was Sharp Again

Game 2 was a goaltending duel with both Artur Ahktyamov and Sergei Murashov trading big saves. Both goaltenders saved over 32 shots, including some highlight stops. 

The Toronto Marlies beat the Wilkes-Barres/Scranton Penguins 4-2 in Games One of the Eastern Conference Finals.
thehockeynews.comAkhtyamov's 34-Save Effort Hands Toronto Game One In Eastern Conference FinalsThe Toronto Marlies beat the Wilkes-Barres/Scranton Penguins 4-2 in Games One of the Eastern Conference Finals.

Ahktyamov made some highlight saves but more importantly, proved he's a goaltender for the future. He showed off the glove throughout the game, and when he's playing the way he has, it's hard to see the Marlies losing. They haven't in this round through two games and head back to Toronto with all the momentum, thanks mostly to their elite goaltender making a case for the NHL. 

AHLCalder Cup PlayoffsCalder CupToronto MarliesToronto Maple LeafsPittsburgh Penguins
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