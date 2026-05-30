Toronto Marlies Take 2-0 Series Lead Following 2-1 Overtime Win Over Penguins

The Marlies are two wins away from the Calder Cup Final thanks to some overtime magic and elite goaltending. It's a bright spot for the Toronto Maple Leafs and their future.
The Toronto Marlies went into Wilkes-Barre Scranton hoping to split the first two games. They came away with two wins, including a thrilling 2-1 overtime Game 2 victory featuring a goal that needed a long review but was determined to go in without goaltender interference or a high-sticking call.
The Toronto Maple Leafs American Hockey League affiliate has become the story of the Calder Cup Playoffs. They've surprised everyone, and their Game 2 win puts them in a good position to reach the final. Here's what you need to know from Game 2.
Marlies Are Creating Their Own Good Luck
Hockey is a game of lucky bounces. The game-winner in overtime can be seen as fluky or an odd play. Michael Pezzetta flipped the puck to the net like a fly ball in baseball or a punt in football. It landed in the back of the net.
However, in hockey, good teams create their own good luck. The Marlies put themselves in good positions throughout the game and controlled the puck. They held the Penguins in check and had plenty of good chances in the offensive zone. It's how they ended up scoring the game-winner.
Depth scoring Keeps Delivering
Pezzatta scored the game-winner for the second night in a row. While the goal looked like it belonged to Marc Johnstone, the puck never hit him, something he admitted after the game, and the video review confirmed. However, the Pezzetta-Reese Johnson-Johnstone line was on the ice for another big goal.
This line is the fourth line or the checking line. Yet, they have provided offense for the Marlies in the Eastern Conference Final, not the top six or the top-pair defenseman. Pezzetta is the one scoring the game-winning goals late in the games.
Likewise, the Marlies got on the board in the first period thanks to an Alex Nylander goal. Nylander is a journeyman AHLer who has bounced around yet found a role in the middle of the forward unit. He was the one who got the Marlies on the board in a 2-1 game, and it's a great sign for a team in the middle of a playoff run.
Artur Ahktyamov Was Sharp Again
Game 2 was a goaltending duel with both Artur Ahktyamov and Sergei Murashov trading big saves. Both goaltenders saved over 32 shots, including some highlight stops.
Ahktyamov made some highlight saves but more importantly, proved he's a goaltender for the future. He showed off the glove throughout the game, and when he's playing the way he has, it's hard to see the Marlies losing. They haven't in this round through two games and head back to Toronto with all the momentum, thanks mostly to their elite goaltender making a case for the NHL.