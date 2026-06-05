Miner & Primeau Have Been Brick Walls: So When Will They Hit A Wall?

On top of the workload in the playoffs comes the battle that is this series. Game 4 was the second of a back-to-back, a rare sight for the playoff schedule. Both goaltenders started on short rest yet stepped up in a 2-1 Eagles win. Game 5 is the third game in four days, the game where the other shoe (or skate or glove for goalie terms) might drop. This is where both goaltenders can have a bad game out of the blue, and suddenly, the series shifts.