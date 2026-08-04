San Diego Gulls 2026-27 American Hockey League Season Preview

Smith did a good job with the Wolf Pack, leading them to the Atlantic Division Final before losing to the eventual Calder Cup champion Hershey Bears. Despite that, the team let him go at the end of the season in search of a younger coach who was more focused on development. Manson might impress too and get the most out of them. That said, the Gull might see him as a bridge option, a short-term coach before they find a younger one in a few seasons.