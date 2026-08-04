San Diego Gulls 2026-27 American Hockey League Season Preview
The Dave Manson era begins with a new-look team that has a handful of prospects but will rely on vets to return to the playoffs and take a step forward.
The initial question surrounding the San Diego Gulls is whether they’ll have anyone left on their team by midseason. This is somewhat jokingly asked, considering they are the American Hockey League affiliate of the Anaheim Ducks, who notably went through an offseason where they used up most of their salary cap on their young players while overhauling the defense.
If the Gulls have prospects, they’ll probably be on the Ducks soon enough. That’s the initial impression of this team. It’s not the story of the Gulls. Instead, it’s about how a new coaching staff, with the help of a strong veteran presence, can take this team a step forward. Can they go from a borderline playoff team to one of the best in the Pacific Division and the AHL?
Stats From 2025-26:
Record: 33-27-8-4 (7th in Pacific Division, tied for 10th in Western Conference & tied for 17th in AHL)
Offense: 3.11 goals per game (16th in AHL)
Defense: 3.16 goals against per game (18th in AHL)
The Burning Question: How Will Manson Do As A Head Coach?
Many people in the hockey world are high on new head coach Dave Manson. He’s an experienced assistant who has spent over two decades behind the bench. He’s coached at the AHL, NHL, and even the junior hockey level. Now, at 59, he finally gets his chance as a head coach as he takes over the Gulls.
It’s hard to find a comparable to Manson at the AHL level. Rarely do teams hire older coaches who lack head coaching experience. The one who comes to mind in recent years is Steve Smith, who took over the Hartford Wolf Pack in 2023-24 when Kris Knoblauch became the Edmonton Oilers head coach.
Smith did a good job with the Wolf Pack, leading them to the Atlantic Division Final before losing to the eventual Calder Cup champion Hershey Bears. Despite that, the team let him go at the end of the season in search of a younger coach who was more focused on development. Manson might impress too and get the most out of them. That said, the Gull might see him as a bridge option, a short-term coach before they find a younger one in a few seasons.
The experience should reflect well in how the Gulls play. They’ll play a structured brand of hockey that should fix the defense; plus, it should result in more wins.
Why The Gulls Are Optimistic
In previous seasons, the Gulls had a surplus of prospects for the rebuilding Ducks. Now, it’s a balanced team with a few prospects but more veterans who will carry the weight.
It starts with the returning duo of Matthew Phillips and Ryan Carpenter. They combined for 100 points last season and will anchor the offense. Throw in James Hamblin, whom the Gulls brought in this offseason, and the top six is shaping up to be an exciting group that can consistently generate offense.
The wild-card signing was Corey Schueneman, the veteran defenseman whom the Gulls gave a two-year two-way contract. He’s the defenseman who can play the point and open up the offense while being a top-pair option that Manson leans on in all situations.
The veterans will keep the Gulls competitive even without the prospects. That said, the handful of prospects who remain with the Gulls this season should make a significant impact, at least until they get called up by the Ducks.
Prospects To Watch
Roger McQueen is the big name to watch. The 10th pick in the 2025 draft spent last season at Providence College before signing his entry-level contract this offseason. McQueen still has room to improve as a bigger center who is developing into a two-way player. It’s why the Ducks might keep him in San Diego this season.
Stian Solberg is the defenseman to watch. He also comes with a big frame and is becoming that shutdown option that the NHL team needs. Solberg’s defensive play is one of the reasons he might be a quick call-up for the Ducks, who need defensemen to replace Jacob Trouba and Radko Gudas.
Speaking of defense, Tristan Luneau is a 22-year-old with 93 points in the past two seasons. Luneau will be the scoring defenseman for the Gulls, who will likely play the point on the power play.
The name many are curious about is Nikita Klepov, the playmaking winger from the Ontario Hockey League whom the Ducks took in the first round of the 2026 draft. Klepov already signed his entry-level contract, so the question is whether he’s on the NHL team, sent back to the OHL, or takes the middle path. Considering he’s a smaller winger at six feet and weighing 185 pounds, he might spend the season with the Gulls acclimating to the pro game.
The common theme with all of the prospects in the Ducks system is whether they’ll stay in the AHL or get the nod for the NHL team. This is a particular issue for the defense, since the Ducks lost a lot of talent this summer and need their prospects to step up.