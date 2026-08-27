Springfield Thunderbirds 2026-27 American Hockey League Season Preview

A deep playoff run and a full season of Steve Ott give the Springfield Thunderbirds and their fans high expectations for 2026-27.
The Springfield Thunderbirds put together a memorable playoff run, arguably more memorable than the 2022 run where they reached the Calder Cup Final. They were the sixth seed in the Atlantic Division, upset the Charlotte Checkers, then defeated the Providence Bruins, who had the best record in the American Hockey League, and then pushed the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins to the brink in a five-game series.
The run proved how much the Thunderbirds improved since the start of the season. It also removed any doubt that Steve Ott, a longtime NHL assistant coach, could coach at any level. The AHL has plenty of coaches on the rise, and Ott stands out.
So, how do the T-Birds follow up that playoff run? The expectations are high, and this team looks like some of the Springfield teams from previous eras, ones that won Calder Cup titles and invested in the AHL team. The Thunderbirds build a winning culture that helps prospects take steps forward in their development and join the St. Louis Blues ready to play.
The Blues are a fascinating part of the Thunderbirds' season because of the unknown surrounding the NHL team. With a new general manager, they might hit the reset button and rebuild, or they can remain competitive with a handful of veterans still playing at a high level. Regardless, the Blues will rely on the Thunderbirds to help them out, and there’s confidence in the AHL team this time around.
Stats from 2025-26:
Record: 32-32-6-2 (6th in the Atlantic Division, tied for 10th in the Eastern Conference & tied for 22nd in the AHL)
Offense: 2.87 goals per game (24th in the AHL)
Defense: 3.33 goals per game (27th in the AHL)
The Burning Question: Do The Thunderbirds Have The Leaders After An Offseason Of Turnover?
Many of the players who were pivotal parts of last season and the playoff run are gone. Hugh McGing, Akil Thomas, and Hunter Skinner all signed elsewhere, while Vadim Zherenko, who split starts in the net during the regular season, remains unsigned and is unlikely to return. It comes with life in the AHL, where the Thunderbirds, like many teams, are younger and leaning on the prospects.
The Thunderbirds also didn’t bring in many big-name AHL vets this summer. TJ Tynan is an excellent forward and will become a mainstay in the top six. However, aside from him, they didn’t make many big moves and are relying on the players from within instead.
This is something that the Blues want, since the prospects are the ones who should get the ice time and develop. That said, the Thunderbirds weren’t a talented team last season; the underlying numbers confirm that. Yet, they will rely on the same group to play better.
In fairness, they did in the second half under Ott. They bought into his system and played a complete game to get hot. Plus, the Thunderbirds have multiple prospects on the way, some of whom were on the team last season and are coming back stronger. So, it’s a risk worth taking.
Why The Thunderbirds Are Optimistic
It starts with the coaching. When Ott took over halfway through last season, the team was a mess. He fixed things up defensively and got the players to buy into playing a complete game. With a full offseason and training camp with the Thunderbirds, they can kick things off with a bang.
The Thunderbirds are also returning many of the players from last season’s team. Instead of adding talent in free agency, they spent from within, re-signing the veterans who carried them. Chris Wagner leads the forwards while Michael Buchinger leads the defense. Plus, Georgi Romanov, who became a household name in the playoff run, is back in the net.
The big key roster-wise is that the prospects on the team last season are coming back with AHL experience and are ready to make the move to the NHL. They handled the grind already and know that the Calder Cup Playoffs are both a marathon and a sprint at the same time. They’ll handle the NHL whenever they are called up.
Last season, the Thunderbirds overhauled the roster, hoping the young players would develop into key players. Now, many of them are.
Prospects To Watch
This is the season where the Blues must find out what the long-term plan is for Aleksanteri Kaskimaki. The 22-year-old winger has plenty of skill and hockey sense to play at the NHL level, something he’s proven time and time again with the Thunderbirds. The question is whether the Blues have a roster spot for him and, if not, whether they keep him in the AHL.
Justin Carbonneau is an exciting forward to watch. He joined the Thunderbirds late last season and struggled to adapt to the physicality of the playoffs. However, he’s entering this season with the expectation of making significant strides.
Juraj Pekarcik scored 11 goals as a rookie and was a pleasant surprise in the lineup. This season, he might be a staple in the top six and, more importantly, a driving force in the offense.
The Thunderbirds also have a handful of defensemen to watch as they can make their way to the NHL roster by midseason. Theo Lindstein impressed last season while Adam Jiricek showed flashes as a two-way player. Then there’s Lukas Fischer, who is expected to join the Thunderbirds this season and has a high ceiling that might make him the go-to blueliner by the end of the season.