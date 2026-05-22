Springfield Thunderbirds Get Spark From Their Defense Right In Time

It speaks to the job the defense has done. They clamped down and blanked a great Penguins offense. It was a credit to protecting the interior of the defensive zone and how the defense is coming into form. The Gaudet and Calle Rosen pair is the one the Thunderbirds rely on the most, for both great plays defensively and for their ability on the offensive end. Theo Lindstein and Adam Jiricek, meanwhile, are the younger blueliners developing into reliable options, and the two have formed a great pair to keep the unit intact.