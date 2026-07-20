Who Can Be The AHL’s Next 100-Point Scorer? Here Are 4 Names To Watch

The 100-point player is a rarity in the American Hockey League as of late, and with the way the league has shifted, there might not be another. But if there were, who could do it this season?
The last time a player scored 100 points in a season at the American Hockey League level was 2021-22, when Andrew Poturalski had 101 with the Chicago Wolves. He is the only 100-point player in the past 15 seasons.
Scoring 100 points in a season was once a common occurrence, with at least one, if not more, veteran players reaching that mark every season. However, the AHL has changed significantly in the past 10 and 15 years to prevent such an accomplishment. It’s possible it doesn’t happen again.
That said, there are a few players who can do it. 100 points in the AHL requires a lot to go right. Usually, a veteran must be the one putting together a career season and play on a team that allows them to get the ice time and opportunities to pile up the points. Plus, the NHL team either doesn’t have a role for the player or is having a rough season and wants the vet to be in the AHL on a Calder Cup winner.
Lastly, if they are prospects, they must be on a team that, for some reason, won’t call them up, which is unlikely because if a young player is putting together a 100-point season, they’ll probably be in the NHL before they hit the 20-point mark. With this in mind, let’s look at which players might be the next 100-point player.
Jakob Pelletier
If there’s one player who is trending towards 100 points, it’s Jakob Pelletier. The 25-year-old forward is coming off a career year with the Syracuse Crunch, where he scored a league-leading 77 points. It could be an oddity, as he burst on the scene with 77 points. That said, Pellettier is entering his prime and returning to the Crunch as their go-to offensive forward.
The biggest obstacle for Pelletier is whether his remarkable play convinces the Tampa Bay Lightning to call him up. Yes, the Lightning have one of the best rosters in the NHL but Pelletier can provide depth. The Lightning are known for being patient with their prospects, and if Pelletier looks ready for the NHL, they’ll give him that chance.
Otherwise, expect Pelletier to make a push for a 100-point season. The Crunch enter the new season with a revamped team. However, he’s one of the cornerstones of the roster, and the offense will run through him. It will allow Pelletier to pile up some points as he enters his prime AHL years.
Quinn Hutson
Quinn Hutson was one of the best rookies in the AHL last season. At 24 years old, he was on the older side by rookie standards, yet impressed with the Bakersfield Condors with a 63-point season.
What’s the path to a 100-point season for Hutson? The Edmonton Oilers aren’t expected to have many (if any) prospects on their roster this season as a team in win-now mode. So, Hutson might stay in the AHL for the full season and rack up the points.
Then again, if Hutson is closing in on 100 points, it’s hard to see the Oilers keeping him in Bakersfield. For a veteran-heavy team, coached by Mike Babcock, that is in win-now mode, Hutson still provides a boost to their forward group.
John Leonard
John Leonard proved his 2024-25 season wasn’t a fluke and that he could produce on any team when he was the Grand Rapids Griffins leading scorer. He followed up a 61-point season with 54 points in 2025-26 while doing so in only 47 games.
It all came together for Leonard with the Griffins, who finished the season with the best record in the Central Division. It sets up for a big season ahead as he’s 28 and in his hockey prime and expected to play alongside a handful of prospects in the Detroit Red Wings system.
Speaking of the Red Wings, their direction next season can determine whether Leonard can make a push for 100. If the team is struggling and rebuilding under a new GM, they might want Leonard to stay with the AHL team to help out the prospects. Otherwise, he’s someone they’ll always count on as a depth option.
Andrew Cristall
If there’s one prospect who can make a run at 100 points, it’s Andrew Cristall. The Hershey Bears winger had 60 points in his rookie season plus a team-leading seven in the Calder Cup Playoffs. His skill makes him an exciting prospect in the Washington Capitals system and someone who is sure to be a high-impact player in the NHL someday.
The question is why he’s the prospect who can close in on 100 points? The Capitals have wingers on top of wingers on their roster. Alexander Ovechkin is back, plus they added Jordan Kyrou and Alex Tuch in the offseason. It’s hard to see Cristall, even in a career year, replacing any of them this season.
While Cristall has the skill to be in the NHL, his defense and complete game are still lacking. So, this can be the season where the Bears play him in all situations, allowing him to still generate offense but work on his defensive play in the process. It’s the right combination for him to hit 100 points or close in on it.
The honorable mention prospects include Jett Luchanko, the 2024 Philadelphia Flyers first-round pick who still needs time to develop. So, they might keep him on the Lehigh Valley Phantoms for the entire season until he proves he can handle a top-six center role. The other players to watch are from the 2026 draft class and the off-chance that they stay in the AHL all season. Viggo Bjork, for example, is someone the Winnipeg Jets hope can handle the second-line center spot but if not, they might move him to the AHL team. That said, if Bjork, or anyone from the recent draft class, is playing well in the AHL, they’ll be on the NHL team soon enough.