Who Can Be The AHL’s Next 100-Point Scorer? Here Are 4 Names To Watch

The honorable mention prospects include Jett Luchanko, the 2024 Philadelphia Flyers first-round pick who still needs time to develop. So, they might keep him on the Lehigh Valley Phantoms for the entire season until he proves he can handle a top-six center role. The other players to watch are from the 2026 draft class and the off-chance that they stay in the AHL all season. Viggo Bjork, for example, is someone the Winnipeg Jets hope can handle the second-line center spot but if not, they might move him to the AHL team. That said, if Bjork, or anyone from the recent draft class, is playing well in the AHL, they’ll be on the NHL team soon enough.