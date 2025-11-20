3 Top Performances From Nov. 19 ECHL Action

A total of five games took place in the ECHL on Wednesday. Here are three top performers from the action.

Florida Everblades

Three different skaters accounted for all of Florida’s goals in a 3-1 home victory over the South Carolina Stingrays. The win snapped South Carolina’s five-game win streak.

Oliver Cooper gave the Everblades a 1-0 lead 6:46 into the game, and seven minutes later, Carson Gicewicz doubled Florida’s advantage with 6:30 left in the frame.

After Patrick Guzzo scored his first professional goal to put the Stingrays on the board, Florida found insurance from Kyle Penney, who scored his second goal this season 6:21 into the final frame for the 3-1 Blades victory.

Kaleb Pearson: Idaho Steelheads

Pearson potted two of Idaho’s three goals in a 3-1 victory over the Allen Americans in Boise.

Pearson put home a rebound on his own shot for an unassisted tally at 18:21 of the first period to get the Steelheads on the board first.

In the middle frame, Allen knotted the contest up as Michael Gildon converted on the powerplay, finding the back of the net after receiving a point pass from Sam Sedley at 13:16.

In the third, with the Steelheads looking for another go-ahead goal, Francesco Arcuri capitalized on a net-front scramble and scored from inside the crease just 5:47 into the period to give the Steelheads a 2-1 lead.

Idaho then found an insurance marker with under one minute remaining in regulation when Pearson found the back of the empty net for his second goal of the contest to secure a 3-1 win.

Dryden McKay: Bloomington Bison

McKay saved 30 of the 31 shots he faced in the Bison’s 4-1 road win over the Indy Fuel.

Bloomington scored early and often, getting all four of their goals in the opening period and letting McKay take care of the rest in net.

Both teams traded odd-man rushes early in the game, and McKay stopped a short side shot just 26 seconds in.

After sustained Fuel pressure, double coverage behind the Bison net allowed Parker Gavlas to begin a 4-on-3 parade from Bloomington’s blue line. Lou-Felix Denis passed the puck to Brandon Yeamans at the top of the circles. Yeamans finished the play with a return feed to Gavlas, who scored in his third-straight game.

Daniel Tedesco increased the Bison lead to 2-0 28 seconds later. After successfully killing off a 5-on-3 penalty sequence, Bloomington scored two consecutive power-play goals for a 4-0 advantage through 20 minutes.

The Fuel pushed back in the middle frame, outshooting Bloomington 12-2. McKay helped kill off parts of three penalties and extended zone time.

Indy spoiled McKay’s shutout bid with a goal at 17:03 of the third. The goal was scored with multiple Fuel skaters near the crease, and one had fallen on top of McKay, but the goal call was upheld after review.

In total, the Bison were outshot 31-24, and 24-11 after the first period, but special teams favored Bloomington with a perfect five-for-five penalty kill and two-for-seven power play.