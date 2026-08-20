Built To Defend: The Everblades’ Key Signings For 2026-27
Fresh off a fourth title in five years, Brad Ralph reloads the roster with Kelly Cup heroes and offensive catalysts to cement Florida's dynasty in Estero.
Managing to gather four championships in five seasons is no easy task, but the Florida Everblades have mastered the art.
The Everblades entered the offseason with the challenge of retaining the pieces that helped deliver another title while keeping the roster evolving and adding a new affiliate. So far, Florida's moves reflect a clear approach: bring back championship experience, retain production, and add new players capable of making an immediate impact.
This offseason has featured a mixture of familiar faces and fresh additions as Head Coach and General Manager Brad Ralph continues putting together the next version of the Everblades.
Championship Experience Returns
The earliest of Florida's signings were those that played a role in the 2026 Kelly Cup run.
Forward Carson Gicewicz is returning for his third season with the Everblades after a postseason in which he appeared as one of Florida's most dangerous scorers. Gicewicz recorded nine goals and seven assists in 30 regular-season games. During the postseason, he exploded for 10 goals and five assists, finishing third on the team in postseason scoring.
Jesse Lansdell is back for a fourth season in Estero. Lansdell posted 32 points during the regular season and tacked on 11 more during the playoffs. Lansdell brings an edge to the lineup with his offensive production.
Isaac Nurse's return is one of the most memorable players from the championship run. Nurse scored six goals and added nine assists in 36 regular-season games. Nurse scored the Kelly Cup-clinching goal in the double OT during Game 6 of the finals. The 27-year-old Nurse enters his third professional season, and all have been spent with the Everblades.
Craig Needham is returning for a fourth season with Florida after producing the best offensive season of his career. Needham set career highs with 22 goals and 23 assists, and appeared in all games but one. He also added nine points during the postseason.
For the blue line, Cole Moberg returns to the Everblades after returning late last season after spending 47 games in the ICEHL with HC Innsbruck. The veteran posted 12 points in 17 regular-season games and added 13 points during the 20 playoff games. Moberg's tenure gives Florida experience on the back end.
Jordan Sambrook returns for his sixth season with the Everblades. The 28-year-old recorded nine goals and 38 assists for 47 points. Sambrook set career highs in all three categories. He also finished the season with a +62 rating and earned a spot on the All-ECHL Second Team. His value goes beyond the numbers. He has won three Kelly Cups with Florida. He captured the Kelly Cup in 2022, 2024, and 2026. He has played 261 games with the Everblades.
Sean Allen returns for his third season with the Everblades after dressing in 54 regular-season games last year. He posted three goals and 14 assists and tallied 164 penalty minutes. He played in four postseason games during the championship run. Allen is not afraid to play a physical game and provides an edge.
Bringing this experience back ensures that the Everblades do not start from scratch. They are bringing back players who understand Ralph's systems and coaching. Returning players also understand the expectations and what it takes to win.
Adding New Offensive Firepower
Continuity is the major theme with the Everblades, but they have also added new faces to the forward group.
The most notable newcomer is Devon Paliani, who arrives after a productive season with the Tahoe Knight Monsters. The 29-year-old scored 32 goals last season and also broke his points record for the third consecutive season. Paliani's signing is giving Florida a weapon as he enters his sixth ECHL season.
In comes Mark Estapa, who is entering his second professional season after spending his rookie season with the Trois-Rivières Lions. During his rookie season, Estapa recorded seven goals and eight assists in 63 games last season. Estapa also dressed in one AHL game for the Laval Rocket. Estapa was a Michigan product and won two Big Ten Championships with the Wolverines.
The combination of Paliani's scoring ability and Estapa's potential gives Florida two different additions to its offense. One brings veteran experience and production, while the other represents a younger player looking to become established in his professional career.
More Moves Still to Come
With a new NHL affiliate, the Everblades go beyond traditional signings. The Everblades acquired the ECHL rights to Pittsburgh Penguins Goaltender prospect Gabriel D'Aigle from the Wheeling Nailers. The Everblades protected 24 players to consider as it began to assemble the 2026-2027 roster.
For a team that is known for its depth and successful nature in the ECHL, the goal is not to celebrate what happened in 2026 but to build off of that.
For a team that has built one of the most successful dynasties in modern ECHL history, however, the goal will not simply be to celebrate what happened in 2026.
The Everblades are already looking toward what comes next.
Note: This feature reflects Florida's publicly announced 2026-27 signings available as of August 20, 2026. Additional signings or transactions may follow as the Everblades continue building their roster.