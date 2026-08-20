Built To Defend: The Everblades’ Key Signings For 2026-27

Jordan Sambrook returns for his sixth season with the Everblades. The 28-year-old recorded nine goals and 38 assists for 47 points. Sambrook set career highs in all three categories. He also finished the season with a +62 rating and earned a spot on the All-ECHL Second Team. His value goes beyond the numbers. He has won three Kelly Cups with Florida. He captured the Kelly Cup in 2022, 2024, and 2026. He has played 261 games with the Everblades.