Rapid City Rush Announce Time Change For Upcoming Home Game

The Rapid City Rush announced on Thursday there will be a time change to the upcoming Saturday, Nov. 29 home game against the Idaho Steelheads.

Puck drop for the contest, originally scheduled for 11:59 Pm MST at The Monument Ice Arena, has been moved to 7:05 Pm.

In their last game, the Rush came from behind with two goals in the second period to overtake the Indy Fuel 2-1 on the road last Saturday.

The two teams were scoreless through two periods, the first such instance in a Rush game this season.

Indy struck first, taking the lead with 14 minutes remaining on a Jadon Joseph wrist shot from the right wing.

With their backs against the wall and having not scored in close to seven periods, Rapid City responded. Ryan Wagner sniped a tight angle shot up high on Indy goaltender Mitchell Weeks to tie the game with 10 minutes left. Then, with 3:09 to play, Ryan Chyzowski banked a puck off a Fuel defenseman and into the net, a goal which stood as the game-winner.

Connor Murphy stood tall in net with 23 saves on 24 shots. The third-year pro picked up his third victory of the season and lowered his goals against average to 2.73.

The Rush will next be in action on Friday and Saturday, when they take on the Kansas City Mavericks at The Monument Ice Arena! Saturday is Rapid City Peaches Night, presented by Veteran Roofing, and features specialty jerseys with a live auction postgame.