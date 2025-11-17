Stingrays' Defenseman Recalled To Hershey; Another Signs PTO

The South Carolina Stingrays, ECHL affiliate of the NHL’s Washington Capitals and AHL’s Hershey Bears, announced that defenseman Connor Mayer has been recalled by the Hershey Bears.

In another transaction, defenseman D.J. King has signed a Professional Tryout (PTO) with Hershey.

The Bears have recalled Mayer, who was loaned to South Carolina on Oct. 4. The Champlin, Minn. native has played in nine games this season for the Stingrays, logging an assist.

Mayer signed with Hershey on Aug. 1 after playing in 22 games for the AHL’s Colorado Eagles, tallying nine points (4g, 5a) last season. He also had one assist in four contests with the Utah Grizzlies.

The 5-foot-11, 185-pound blueliner broke into professional hockey with Utah during the 2023-24 season after five years at NCAA Division I Colorado College, where he skated in 159 games, adding 32 points (7-25-32) for the Tigers.

King, 25, has played in 10 games this season for South Carolina and scored his first goal as a Stingray last Sunday in a 5-3 victory over the Orlando Solar Bears.

In his fifth year of professional hockey, King has played in 174 games in the ECHL between South Carolina, the Indy Fuel, Norfolk Admirals and Fort Wayne Komets, totaling 26 points (8-18-26).

The 6-foot-3, 216-pound defenseman has spent multiple stints in the AHL with the Grand Rapids Griffins and Rockford IceHogs. His father, Derek, is the Head Coach of the Bears.

South Carolina begins another four-game road trip on Wednesday against the Florida Everblades. Puck drop is set for 7:30 Pm ET from the Hertz Center in Estero, Fla.

The Stingrays return to the North Charleston Coliseum on Friday, Nov. 28, at 7:05 Pm against the Greensboro Gargoyles for Glow Night, presented by Palmetto Pump House.