    Stingrays Forward Wins ECHL Player Of The Week

    Dec 16, 2025, 21:23
    Josh Wilkins scored four goals and added three assists for seven points in four games last week.

    The South Carolina Stingrays, in conjunction with the ECHL, are pleased to announce that forward Josh Wilkins has been named the Inglasco ECHL Player of the Week for Dec 8-14.

    The 28-year-old notched a hat trick, while adding an assist, in a 6-1 win against the Orlando Solar Bears on Wednesday, had a goal and an assist in a 4-3 victory over the Greenville Swamp Rabbits on Friday and dished out an assist in a 5-3 loss at Jacksonville against the Icemen on Saturday.

    A native of Raleigh, North Carolina, Wilkins has 20 points (10g-10a) in 20 games this season.

    Wilkins has recorded 178 points (73g-105a) in 183 career ECHL games with South Carolina and Florida, while adding 20 points (6g-14a) in 81 career games in the American Hockey League with Milwaukee and Tucson.

    Wilkins has also totaled 27 points (14g-13a) in 57 career games with teams in Sweden and Slovakia.

    On behalf of Josh Wilkins, a case of pucks will be donated to the Charleston Youth Hockey Association by Inglasco, the exclusive puck supplier of the ECHL. Since beginning its sponsorship of the award in 2000-01, Inglasco has donated more than 53,000 pucks to youth hockey organizations in ECHL cities.