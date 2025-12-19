Wichita Thunder Announces Three Separate Transactions

On Friday, the Wichita Thunder, affiliate of the San Jose Sharks, announced three separate transactions pertaining to players heading back to the American Hockey League's San Jose Barracuda.

Matt Davis and Donavan Houle have been recalled by San Jose. Noah Beck has been reassigned by the Sharks to the Barracuda.

Through the first 24 games of the campaign, Beck paces Wichita skaters with 25 points (6g, 21a). He joins the Barracuda on a five-game assist streak, which is the longest active such streak in the league.

The Arizona State product also leads ECHL defensemen in goals and all rookies in assists and points. Beck made his pro debut with AHL San Jose this past March.

Davis has been a workhorse for the Thunder, compiling a 2.62 goals-against average and .928 save percentage in his first 16 professional starts. The heavy workload has hoisted him to the ECHL lead in minutes played (961) and saves (538) while placing eighth in save percentage among qualified netminders. This will be the Calgary native’s first stint in Southern California.

Houle will return to San Jose for the first time since his rookie campaign a year ago, where he recorded 24 points (10g, 14a) in 64 games. The Montreal, Quebec native has hit his stride in December, picking up points in five of his last six games (4g, 4a, 8p), including the game-winning shorthanded tally on Wednesday in Tahoe against the Knight Monsters.

The Thunder remains in Nevada on Friday night to face the Knight Monsters for the second of three meetings this week. Puck drop is set for 9 Pm CST.