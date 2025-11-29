2009 NHL First-Rounder Signs Contract Extension In Sweden

Canadian defenseman Calvin de Haan, 34, has signed a two-year contract extension with Rögle BK, the SHL club announced on Friday.

This is de Haan’s first season playing in Europe after a lengthy career in North America, which included over 600 NHL games with six different teams.

De Haan has nine points in 18 games so far for Rögle, who currently sit third in the 14-team SHL with 47 points in 24 games.

“I think Calvin’s game speaks for itself and we obviously want to continue to see in green and white in the future,” said Rögle sports director Hampus Sjöström. “He’s a stable defender and has leadership qualities that are of great benefit to our group. It feels great that Calvin and his family are enjoying themselves so well here in Rögle and Ängelholm and I look forward to continuing our collaboration for another two seasons.”

In addition to de Haan, Rögle’s roster includes ex-NHLers Mark Friedman, Karson Kuhlman and Fredrik Olofsson.

Swedish Club Rögle Signs Another Ex-NHLer

American right winger Karson Kuhlman, 29, has signed a one-year contract with Rögle BK, the SHL club announced on Sunday. The signing comes just three days after <a href="https://thehockeynews.com/international/latest-news/former-nhl-d-man-signs-two-year-deal-in-sweden">R</a><a href="https://thehockeynews.com/international/latest-news/former-nhl-d-man-signs-two-year-deal-in-sweden">ögle announced the signing of former NHL defenseman Mark Friedman</a>.

Born in Carp. Ont., de Haan played junior hockey for the OHL’s Oshawa Generals and was chosen 12th overall by the New York Islanders in the 2009 NHL Entry Draft.

Between 2011 and 2025, de Haan played 679 NHL regular-season games for the Islanders, Carolina Hurricanes, Chicago Blackhawks, Tampa Bay Lightning, Colorado Avalanche and New York Rangers, recording 149 points and 249 penalty minutes. He also recorded five points in 38 playoff games.

De Haan split last season between the Avalanche and Rangers. The 6-foot-1, 194-pound rearguard was traded to the Rangers along with Juuso Parssinen, a second-round pick, and a fourth-round pick in 2025. In return, the Avalanche received Ryan Lindgren, Jimmy Vesey, and Hank Kempf.

Internationally, de Haan represented Canada at one U-18 IIHF World Championship, two World Juniors and at the 2017 World Championship.

American Ex-NHL D-Man Finds Another Swedish Team

Former NHLer Luke Witkowski returns to Sweden, joining a stacked Brynäs IF squad aiming for a championship rebound.