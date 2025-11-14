American Ex-NHL D-Man Finds Another Swedish Team

American defenseman and right winger Luke Witkowski, 35, has signed a contract to play the remainder of the current season for Brynäs IF, the Gävle-based SHL club announced on Thursday.

It is the former NHLer’s second Swedish club in as many years and third straight season playing in Europe.

“I’m very grateful to have another opportunity to play in the SHL,” Witkowski is quoted in the club’s announcement. “I had a very good time here last season so I’m happy to come back … I believe that we have every chance to be a winning team and that is something I want to be a part of.”

Brynäs is off to a relatively slow start this season with 20 points in 19 games and currently sits 11tho out of 14 SHL teams. However, the team is coming off a season where it finished first in the regular season before losing in the finals, and has many big names on its roster, including ex-NHLers Nicklas Backström, Jakob Silfverberg, Johan Larsson, Robert Hägg, Oskar Lindblom, Michal Kempný, Christian Djoos, Kieffer Bellows, Mattias Norlinder and goaltenders Collin Delia and (injured) Erik Källgren. It also contains Anaheim Ducks prospects Lucas Pettersson and Damian Clara.

“Luke is a big physical defenseman and his strengths lie in his defensive game – that, in combination with his character and experience, will be a good addition to our back end,” said Brynäs sports director Johan Alcén. “The positive impact he had on Skellefteå when he arrived last year is something that appeals to us. The desire to play for Brynäs has been great from Luke’s side and we look forward to seeing him in our colors.”

A native of Holland, Mich. and a graduate of Western Michigan University, Witkowski was chosen in the sixth round, 160th overall, by the Tampa Bay Lightning in the 2008 NHL Entry Draft.

Between 2014 and 2022, Witkowski played 132 NHL regular-season games for the Lightning and the Detroit Red Wings, both as a defenseman and as a winger, scoring two goals and adding 11 assists and 162 penalty minutes. He also played two playoff games for Tampa Bay in 2016.

His first season in Europe was 2023-24 in Finland with Tappara Tampere, where he recorded six assists and 88 penalty minutes in 52 games, helping Tappara to its third straight Liiga title.

Last season, Witkowski recorded four points and 48 minutes in 36 SHL regular-season and playoff games for Skellefteå.

