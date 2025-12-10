Denmark Announces Young Roster for 2026 World Juniors

Denmark has announced its roster for the World Juniors in Minnesota. The team returns to the top division this year after earning promotion from the World Championship Division I last season.

Denmark is bringing a young team to the tournament. The roster includes three players born in 2008, and only ten players are born in 2006. The team features one drafted player: forward Mads Kongsbak Klyvø, selected by the Florida Panthers in the fourth round of the 2025 draft, 112th overall.

“It will be exciting to bring the team to the World Juniors again. We are coming with a very young and, in U20 terms, fairly inexperienced group, but we will do everything we can to deliver a strong performance in the United States,” said head coach Martin Struzinski.

Last year’s World Championship Division I tournament turned into a dramatic affair for Denmark. Heading into the final game, they needed a regulation win against Austria. With just under 10 minutes remaining, the score was 3–3 and the Danes were pushing desperately to find the winner before overtime. Fortunately for Denmark, they scored twice in those final 10 minutes to take a 5–3 lead. Austria, however, made it tense with a late goal to cut the deficit, but Denmark held on and secured promotion for 2026.

Denmark’s 2026 World Juniors roster

Goaltenders

Anton Emil Wilde Larsen — 03/04/2008 — HV71 (SWE)

Tobias Renner Christensen — 12/21/2006 — Herning Ishockey Klub/Herning Blue Fox

Patrick Tiedjen — 07/22/2006 — Rødovre Skøjte- og Ishockeyklub/Rødovre Mighty Bulls

Defensemen

Frederick Rother Amondsen — 05/19/2006 — Rødovre Skøjte- og Ishockeyklub/Rødovre Mighty Bulls

Jeppe Bertram — 01/31/2007 — Esbjerg Ishockey Klub/Esbjerg Energy

Viggo Damgaard — 10/06/2006 — Herning Ishockey Klub/Herning Blue Fox

Oliver Green — 10/24/2007 — Malmö Redhawks (SWE)

Markus Jakobsen — 11/15/2006 — Sioux Falls Stampede (USA)

Jeppe Kramer — 07/28/2006 — Herlev Ishockey Klub/Herlev Eagles

Jesper Bank Olesen — 09/29/2006 — Herning Ishockey Klub/Herning Blue Fox

Frederik Rundh — 03/23/2007 — Olofströms IK (SWE)

Emil Saaby Jakobsen — 09/13/2008 — Karlskrona HK (SWE)

Forwards

Andrew Bjergstad — 07/24/2006 — Lone Star Brahmas (USA)

Elias Borup Olsen — 06/26/2007 — Vojens Ishockey Klub/Sønderjyske

William Bundgaard — 02/12/2007 — HV71 (SWE)

Lasse Bærentsen — 10/10/2007 — Herning Ishockey Klub/Herning Blue Fox

Albert Grossmann — 10/05/2007 — Vojens Ishockey Klub/Sønderjyske

Lucas Cilan Hjorth Jensen — 12/24/2007 — Aalborg Ishockey Klub/Aalborg Pirates

Mads Kongsbak Klyvø — 05/03/2007 — Frölunda HC (SWE)

Oliver Dejbjerg Larsen — 03/23/2007 — Rögle BK (SWE)

Anton Linde — 04/20/2006 — Chicoutimi Saguenées (CAN)

Tristan Lee Juhl Petersen — 07/03/2006 — Penticton Vees (CAN)

Martinus Uggerhøj Schioldan — 05/16/2008 — HV71 (SWE)

Sebastian Strømstad — 05/29/2006 — Rødovre Skøjte- og Ishockeyklub/Rødovre Mighty Bulls

Other teams that have presented their preliminary rosters include Sweden, Czechia, USA, Switzerland, Slovakia, Germany, and Canada.