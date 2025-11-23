SHL: Philadelphia Flyers Prospect Jack Berglund Impresses

The young players continue to impress in the SHL. Flyers prospect Jack Berglund and draft-eligible Ivar Stenberg were among the standouts, with both extending their hot streaks. Read about all of this and more in today’s SHL prospect roundup at The Hockey News’ International site.







Flyers prospect Jack Berglund shows his identity

Flyers prospect Jack Berglund impressed once again in Saturday’s SHL action. In a tight, hard-fought game against Djurgården, Berglund scored twice. That brings him to three goals and five points over his last two games after going pointless in his first 15 to start the season.

Berglund’s goals on Saturday perfectly sum up the type of player he is. He opened the scoring by powering the puck across the crease and knocking it in to give Färjestad a 2–0 lead. In the third period, he added another classic Berglund marker, redirecting home the game-winner on the power play. Beyond the goals, his physical presence and aggressive play have really stood out in recent games. He’s expected to play a major role for Sweden at the World Juniors over the holidays, where that exact skill set will make him a key piece.





Draft-eligible Ivar Stenberg extends his scorching SHL run

Draft-eligible Ivar Stenberg continues his hot streak in the SHL. With a goal and three assists on Saturday, he is one of the hottest players in the entire league. Stenberg was constantly involved in the play and drove the offense on his line, which is arguably one of the best units in the SHL right now. He carried the puck through the neutral zone and lifted the pace countless times. Scoring one himself was just the icing on the cake. He continues to show outstanding instincts around the net and plays with a maturity that makes it hard to believe he only turned 18 less than two months ago.





Leafs Prospect Tinus Luc Koblar shows maturity

Leafs prospect Tinus Luc Koblar continues to be an important piece for his SHL club. In Saturday’s game, he was once again used as the second-line center and saw time on the first power-play unit. With Leksand dealing with several injuries, he has emerged as a key player who can handle both the offensive and defensive responsibilities.

What stands out most with Koblar is his ability to carry and protect the puck. With his large frame, he’s difficult to knock off balance in transition, allowing him to move the puck into dangerous areas and create chances for his team. Koblar doesn’t have the high-end skill that would make him a productive scorer in the NHL, but his early-season play suggests he could grow into a reliable depth option.





Devils prospect Gustav Hillström takes a step forward in the SHL

Devils prospect Gustav Hillström hasn’t been given a real opportunity in the SHL, but Saturday marked a shift when he logged just over eight minutes for Brynäs. Playing as the fourth-line center, Hillström showed exactly the qualities that led the Devils to spend a fourth-round pick on him in this year’s draft. He brought his physical presence and aggressiveness, and his strong hockey sense was evident as he repeatedly kept plays alive in the offensive zone. There’s a good chance Hillström grows into a regular SHL center this season.





Other notable prospect performances in the SHL

Draft-eligible Viggo Björck has grown comfortably into the SHL level. On Saturday, he scored for Djurgården in one of the marquee matchups of the day.

Blackhawks prospect Milton Oscarsson continues to earn significant minutes with Örebro. He once again showed how dangerous he can be around the net and recorded a goal.

Penguins prospect Melvin Fernström hasn’t developed the way many expected, but he scored a much-needed goal on Saturday as Örebro defeated Växjö in a shootout.

Sharks prospect Leo Sahlin Wallenius remained involved for Växjö, logging more than 15 minutes of ice time. He added an assist in what ended as a shootout loss to Örebro.

With several key injuries in the lineup, Predators prospect Felix Nilsson was given a larger role for Rögle yesterday. He was a constant threat on the power play in particular, showing impressive mobility and hockey sense throughout.

Winnipeg Jets Prospect Viktor Klingsell Scores in the SHL

Seattle Kraken prospect Loke Krantz scored his first SHL goal on a strong night for NHL prospects in Sweden, with Viktor Klingsell, Jack Berglund and several other young talents also finding the scoresheet.