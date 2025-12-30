Flyers Prospect Jack Berglund Relishing His WJC Opportunity

After a pair of tight games to open the tournament, Sweden found its footing at the World Juniors on Wednesday. An 8–1 win over Germany marked a long-awaited breakout following close contests against Slovakia and Switzerland. Much of the postgame focus centered on draft-eligible star Viggo Björck, but team captain and Philadelphia Flyers prospect Jack Berglund also showed why he is a key piece of the lineup.

The road to the World Juniors has been a long one for Berglund. He was selected to the team ahead of last year’s tournament, but a shot block in the final pre-tournament exhibition left him injured and forced him to miss the event. Understandably, it was a bitter disappointment for Berglund to be left at home while the tournament unfolded in Ottawa.

“I was insanely excited, this was really something I had been looking forward to. On top of that, we were in a really cool place and were going to play in a very cool arena. And as a team, we had come together so well as friends. It was a dream to make this team. But unfortunately, injuries are part of the sport,” said Jack Berglund to the newspaper Värmlands Folkblad after being forced to withdraw last year.

Now finally getting his chance at the World Juniors, Berglund is clearly enjoying the moment. After Sweden secured the expected opening wins, the captain spoke with a sense of relief following the game. In an interview with Aftonbladet, he said the group could finally ease the pressure.

“It feels good to score a lot of goals. A lot of guys can relax their shoulders a bit and be involved. Like I said, it feels good to get the win, and we now have nine points out of nine possible,” said Team Sweden’s captain Jack Berglund to the Swedish newspaper Aftonbladet after the game.

“We’re Just Getting Better”: Björck and Berglund Drive Sweden Past Germany

Draft-eligible Viggo Björck starred again as Sweden beat Germany, while captain Jack Berglund impressed with leadership and net-front play ahead of the USA matchup.

Sweden’s forward group is loaded with skill, and Berglund adds a level of grit and competitiveness that could prove important later in the tournament. He is also the player trusted to work the net-front role on the power play. The big power forward was pleased to contribute offensively in the win over Germany.

“I scored both of my goals right in front of the net. That’s kind of where I try to stay. I got a good pass, and there wasn’t much more to do than just deflect it in,” said Jack Berglund to Aftonbladet.

Berglund is clearly comfortable around the net. He has found his place on the ice, where he should continue to be an effective presence in the years to come.

“It’s fun to be in there. It’s become a bit of a passion for me over the past two years, and I’ve practiced a lot in that area. That’s where I’ll be playing going forward, and I really enjoy that,” said Jack Berglund to Swedish TV (SVT) during the second intermission yesterday.

Draft-Eligible Viggo Bjorck Stars for Sweden: “It’s Just Hockey”

Sweden rallied past Switzerland at the World Juniors as draft-eligible Viggo Björck sparked a third-period comeback in a 4–2 win.