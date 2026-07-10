2026 Freshmen Focus: Maryville University, Part One

Hall had an outstanding 2024-25 expedition with Rockland Nationals of the Central Canada Hockey League. He collected championship and racked up nearly 1.5 points per game. In the BCHL, Hall's offense rose to his new level of play which included finishing first on the Cowichan Valley via his 64 points and 43 assists across 52 regular season games. Hall is likely to sniff the top six at points during 2026-27.