2026 Freshmen Focus: Maryville University, Part One

Sixteen recruits converge on St. Louis as the Saints solidify their roster for a transition to Division I hockey.
As the summer continues along, incoming recruiting classes are rested and ready for their first taste of collegiate action. We shift our focus to the freshmen entering their respective institutions this fall. This list of incoming freshmen is posted on Maryville's Athletics Website. Players are listed alphabetically by last name.
Maryville has finalized their roster for this upcoming transition year to Division I hockey. This lineup consists of sixteen freshmen, so I am splitting Maryville in half to give each player the appreciation he deserves.
Tanner Bruender: Forward, Nanaimo Clippers (BCHL)
Bruender had an age out campaign filled with offense. His 58 points (28 goals + 30 assists) in 52 games were first on Nanaimo in both goals and points. The Clippers made a run to the Rogers BCHL Cup Finals and Bruender was just as productive with a team high 20 postseason points. He could go on a scoring tear during the transition year's disparity in opponents.
Anthony Cardilli: Forward, Salmon Arm Silverbacks (BCHL)
A workhorse middle six player, Anthony Cardilli leveraged his 6 foot 4, 198 pound presence to outbody opponents. He cultivated his talents with the Salmon Arm Silverbacks, known for an intense style of play. During that year, Cardilli collected 28 points (14 goals + 14 assists). His ferocious forechecking could be an asset to Maryville.
Adam Cavallin: Forward, Baie-Comeau Drakkar (QMJHL)
In the face of Baie-Comeau Drakkar's last place 2025-26 finish, Adam Cavallin shone bright. His 31 points (19 goals + 12 assists) across 53 games were first in goals and fourth in points on Baie-Comeau. As a skilled player with a fresh start, Cavallin should thrive in St. Louis.
Louis-Feliz Charrois: Goaltender, Chicago Steel (USHL)
After two seasons in Quebec and a Gilles-Courteau Trophy, Charrois left his hometown Drummondville Voltigeurs for the USHL's Chicago Steel. Charrois started half of Chicago's 62 games, putting up a 10-16-1 record, .882 save percentage and 3.78 goals allowed average. However, I'm not sure these numbers are indicative of Charrois' abilities given Chicago's down year and his prior back to back seasons with a .918 save percentage. Time will tell.
Antoine Dorion: Forward, Quebec Ramparts (QMJHL)
St. Louis Blues 2024 7th Round, 209th Overall
Dorion made solid contributions from spot as Quebec's second line center. Even with some injury issues, Despite some injury issues, Dorion averaged over half a point per game with 23 (9 goals + 14 assists) in 41 outings. The son of former Senators General Manager Pierre Dorion will more than likely be a middle six forward at Maryville to start his collegiate career.
Anthony Hall: Forward, Cowichan Valley Capitals (BCHL)
Hall had an outstanding 2024-25 expedition with Rockland Nationals of the Central Canada Hockey League. He collected championship and racked up nearly 1.5 points per game. In the BCHL, Hall's offense rose to his new level of play which included finishing first on the Cowichan Valley via his 64 points and 43 assists across 52 regular season games. Hall is likely to sniff the top six at points during 2026-27.
Cade Kozak: Defenseman, Tri-City Storm (USHL)
A blueliner with the versatility to play on all three pairings, Kozak brings defensive versatility to the Saints. Kozak made stops in the North American Hockey League and Alberta Junior Hockey League before coming to Kearney. He plays more of a shutdown role, but has proven on previous teams he can score. This makes Kozak an interesting player to watch.
Nikita Meshcheryakov: Forward, Blackfalds Bulldogs (BCHL)
Meshcheryakov is a a pass first power forward with a well rounded hockey resume. Many have given him high praise on his face off abilities and Meshcheryakov notched five points during his Blackfalds debut on Nov. 15, 2025, which he posted on his X account. He has spent time in his native Russia plus opportunities across the USHL, NAHL and BCHL I envision him playing a middle six role as a freshman.