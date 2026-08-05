Every first-round pick in the Big Ten this season

Similar to those two are Mason West and goaltender Joshua Ravensburgen, who were selected 30th and 31st in the 2025 draft, the same selections as Bleyl and Hextall. And selected with the last pick in the first round of the 2025 draft, the Flames also took Cullen Potter, who was with Arizona State the last two seasons. Lastly, the Spartans have former fourth-overall pick Cayden Lindstrom, who was drafted by the Columbus Blue Jackets in 2024 and should be hungry to produce more than just 10 points this season.