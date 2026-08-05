Every first-round pick in the Big Ten this season

The Big Ten produces pro players in every sport, and for hockey, it's no different. They lead the record in first-round prospects and haven't stopped just yet.
The Big Ten has long been a pipeline for NHL first-round talent, leading all NCAA conferences with 84 all-time first-round picks. The University of Michigan accounts for 35 of those selections. This year is no different for the Big Ten as there are 16 current first-round picks, along with some projected first-rounders for the 2027 NHL draft. Who are these players, and which teams lead this season in first-round players?
Michigan State:
Michigan State leads the pack by a good bit with eight players who were selected in the first round of their respective drafts; it could have been nine, but Anaheim Ducks draft pick Nikita Klepov decided to sign his entry-level deal instead of joining the Spartans.
Half of the players on the list are from this past draft, led by Seattle Kraken prospect Chase Reid, who was just drafted seventh overall and is expected to be the team’s power-play quarterback next season. Ethan Belchetz fell to the Utah Mammoth at pick 17 and will be looking to bounce back after a broken left clavicle had him sidelined during last season. Nashville Predators pick Tommy Bleyl and Calgary Flames pick Jack Hextall were selected within one pick of each other; Hextall, a reliable two-way center, and Bleyl, a high-energy puck-moving defenseman, will both complement the team very well.
Similar to those two are Mason West and goaltender Joshua Ravensburgen, who were selected 30th and 31st in the 2025 draft, the same selections as Bleyl and Hextall. And selected with the last pick in the first round of the 2025 draft, the Flames also took Cullen Potter, who was with Arizona State the last two seasons. Lastly, the Spartans have former fourth-overall pick Cayden Lindstrom, who was drafted by the Columbus Blue Jackets in 2024 and should be hungry to produce more than just 10 points this season.
University of Michigan:
Although they lead all-time, that’s not the case this season, as they have four first-round picks on this season's roster. Michael Hage had a Hobey Baker-level season in 2025-26. After electing to return for another season, Hage will be looking for that award, along with a national title. The Montreal Canadiens 2024 first-rounder might be asked to join the Habs mid-season if any major injuries occur, so that’s something to keep an eye on.
Cameron Reid is a part of what is set to be a stacked defensive core alongside projected 2027 first-overall pick Landon Dupont. Reid was drafted in the first round by the Nashville Predators in the 2025 draft, and he’s coming off a Memorial Cup victory where he captained the championship-winning Kitchener Rangers.
Will Horcoff isn’t a new face to the program as he just came off a season where he was tied for second in goals throughout the entire country. He was drafted 24th overall by the Pittsburgh Penguins in 2025, so for the time being, he and Jack Nesbitt, a former first-round pick for the Philadelphia Flyers in 2025, will have to be friends before they join their rival NHL clubs.
Penn State University:
It was extremely unlikely that Toronto Maple Leafs first-overall pick Gavin McKenna would come back to play for the Nittany Lions, and as it stands right now, Ottawa Senators first-rounder Jaxon Cover will be joining the team in the 2027-28 season, which leaves just one. Jackson Smith, a Columbus Blue Jackets 2025 first-round pick, is gearing up for his sophomore season after leading Penn State defensemen in points last season.
University of Wisconsin:
After tearing his ACL in February last season, Ottawa Senators first-round pick Logan Hensler is just back to skating as he prepares to make a comeback at some point during the 2026-27 season. In Hensler’s sophomore season, he tied his point total of 12 from his freshman year in nine fewer games.
Ohio State University:
Boston University transfer Sascha Boumedienne is the only day-one pick with the Buckeyes this season after finishing two seasons with BU, where he had a combined 23 points in his time there. Drafted in the first round of the 2025 draft by the Winnipeg Jets, Boumedienne is going to munch a lot of minutes in hopes of being a part of a Big Ten Championship-caliber team.
University of Minnesota:
Drafted 10th overall in 2026 by the Nashville Predators, Wyatt Cullen is the son of former Stanley Cup champion and St. Cloud State alumnus Matt Cullen. Cullen tore it up on a weak U.S. NTDP roster and will be a focal point for the Golden Gophers this season. His younger brother Joey Cullen, a projected top pick in the 2028 NHL draft, just made his commitment for the 2027 season. Even with Joey joining the program in 2027, Brooks Cullen, the oldest of the three, will be joining the program after playing with the Fargo Force.
University of Notre Dame:
Unfortunate for Notre Dame, but they don’t have any first-round selections on their roster. However, similar to Minnesota, there are some family ties on the roster this season that could have a future first-rounder. Youngest of three, Sammy Nelson is a projected lottery pick in the 2027 draft and is a name every team in the Big Ten should be looking out for.