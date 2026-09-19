The NHL's Next Stars In College Hockey

With so many great players in the NCAA, which ones are poised to be future NHL stars?
CHL players being allowed into the NCAA has opened a floodgate of amazing talent in college hockey. But some college stars never translate to the pros, and with so much talent, who are the true future NHL stars in college hockey?
Daxon Rudolph - Defenseman - Denver
For most, it was shocking to see the Buffalo Sabres select Rudolph fourth overall in the last draft. But the Sabres see the makings of a future star, and he has all the traits to become one. At six-foot-three and 205 pounds, Rudolph brings size, and his skating profile gives him some of the most essential tools for success in pro hockey.
He posted 28 goals and 78 points in 68 games for the Prince Albert Raiders of the WHL. He has a great offensive read on the game and has a calmness to his game that allows him to make plays under pressure consistently. Even if he’s shipped off to another team before making his NHL debut, Rudolph has the offensive tools to become a 60-plus-point defenseman while still being solid in his own end, although that’s something he definitely needs to work on.
Caleb Malhotra - Center - Boston University
Malhotra was also selected in the top five this year as he went to the Vancouver Canucks with the third pick. Malhotra burst onto the scene last year with the Brantford Bulldogs. He started with a limited role, and he eventually became the team’s best player come playoffs. In 15 playoff games last season, he had 13 goals and 26 points in 15 games. What’s so crazy is that his goal-scoring isn’t even his best ability.
Malhotra is a very intelligent passer; he has vision, anticipation, and really good passing skills. He defends in his own zone very well, and could be a Nick Suzuki type of player when he’s in his prime. His Dad potentially coaching him at the NHL level will be something for him to adjust to, but he’s so smart and skilled that he’ll be able to play up and down a lineup on day one.
Landon DuPont - Defenseman - Michigan
It’s no secret that Landon DuPont has high expectations; he was granted exceptional status into the CHL, and now he arrives on Michigan’s campus as one of, if not the most hyped up college recruits ever. DuPont wore an ‘A’ on his chest last season for the Everett Silvertips and had 73 points in 63 games. In the Memorial Cup, DuPont battled through injuries and still had six points in four games.
He brings this high-octane playstyle to Michigan, and although he will have to scale it back a bit, the fact that he can make the plays he does at the pace he plays at is unreal in itself. Even with him being an offensive play-driver, he’s still great in his own zone and loves to use his strength to flatten players out. Even if his draft year at Michigan doesn’t go as planned, I’d still expect to see him producing at the NHL level in a year.
Jackson Smith - Defenseman - Penn State
Due to having Gavin McKenna on his team last season, Jackson Smith wasn’t given the proper love and attention for how his freshman season played out. The Columbus Blue Jackets prospect had 11 goals and 26 points in 35 games and was trusted with a lot of minutes down the stretch. At six-foot-four, Smith has a lot of size and a very solid skating and offensive profile that should transfer to the pro game.
He uses his length very well in transition, where he can break up rush chances in a flash; his puck handling has become very solid, and he can be a real asset in transition offense. He has the offensive tools to be a solid point producer in the NHL, but I see him having a more two-way dominant game where he contributes very well in all three zones. Even if he’s a peak 45-point player in the NHL, what he brings in the transition game with and without the puck is very promising.
Carson Carels - Defenseman - North Dakota
Carson Carels had 20 goals and 73 points in 58 games last season for the Prince George Cougars, which led to him being selected sixth overall by the Calgary Flames. Calgary is in desperate need of a star player to go alongside the talent that is Zayne Parekh. At six-foot-two and 198 pounds, Carels already has a decent frame, and when you consider how strong he is in puck battles, the NHL won’t be too hard of an adjustment for him.
He’s a do-it-all player who brings physicality, effortless and smooth skating, a good shot, and an overall great feel for the game. His NHL offensive upside is fairly high, not Norris-numbers high, but 60-plus. His defensive game is great off the rush, in battles, and within the structure of a team. He’s going to be a reliable player who can eat minutes and do everything for you; think of a Matthew Schaefer Lite.