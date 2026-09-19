The NHL's Next Stars In College Hockey

He uses his length very well in transition, where he can break up rush chances in a flash; his puck handling has become very solid, and he can be a real asset in transition offense. He has the offensive tools to be a solid point producer in the NHL, but I see him having a more two-way dominant game where he contributes very well in all three zones. Even if he’s a peak 45-point player in the NHL, what he brings in the transition game with and without the puck is very promising.