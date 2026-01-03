The St. Louis Blues Draft Picks in NCAA Hockey

The St. Louis Blues have a lot of prospects in the American Hockey League. However, they only have three currently at the collegiate level, so we will give you a deeper dive into the trio of players representing the music note in the NCAA.

Matthew Mayich: Defenseman, Clarkson University. 2023 6th Round 170th Overall

Mayich plays a simple yet highly effective game on the blue line. He is very physical while also contributing on both breakouts and scoring opportunities. Last season, Mayich racked up 35 assists in 66 games with the Ottawa 67s while leading the team with 81 penalty minutes in the same time span, nearly doubling his point total from the season prior from 24 to 42. What has impressed me the most during his freshman year at Clarkson is his progression as a goal scorer, notching four goals in 19 games compared to only one assist. This is particularly significant from a player that usually passes the puck rather than shooting it. Of course, Mayich is very early in his collegiate career, but I am intrigued to see how he develops offensively in a defensive system like Clarkson.

Tomas Mrsic: Forward, Colorado College. 2024 4th Round, 113th Overall

Colorado College had a need for speed this past offseason, and they filled that requirement with Tomas Mrsic. The Surrey, BC native has a deep skating stride that allows him to race past defenders while creatively maneuvering the puck around them. Mrsic was instrumental for the WHL’s Prince Albert Raiders, leading the team in all three offensive categories with 33 goals, 57 assists, and 90 points through 65 games in 2024-25. He is on the younger side for NCAA hockey, being a 2006 birth year, so he’s already ahead of schedule a bit. Mrsic has taken some time to adjust in his freshman year at Colorado College, putting up six points (2 goals + 4 assists) but I am confident that he will adapt to the NCAA more fully towards the end of this season and onwards.

Colin Ralph: Defenseman, Michigan State University. 2024 2nd Round 48th Overall

An effective and aggressive shutdown defenseman is a very scary thought for forecheckers, but that’s exactly what Colin Ralph is. Ralph has an unusual path to college hockey, having played only two junior hockey games with the Dubuque Fighting Saints during the 2023-24 season. He spent the majority of his development at Shattuck St. Mary’s before spending last season at St. Cloud State and transferring to Michigan State for his sophomore season. The 6’4” 225 pound blueliner uses his size to block shots, while tapping into his IQ to disrupt passing lanes. Additionally, Ralph’s offense has taken a jump with the Spartans, reaching his freshman year point total at the halfway mark of the 2025-26 campaign. If he continues his development, I could see him with Tyler Tucker at some point in his career with St. Louis.