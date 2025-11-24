The Top Carolina Hurricanes Draft Picks in NCAA Hockey

The Carolina Hurricanes are in the midst of a Stanley Cup window, trading a lot of draft picks and players for current NHL players to bolster their chances. However, they still have four key prospects developing in the NCAA. As usual, these prospects are listed alphabetically and not ranked.

Charlie Cerrato: Forward, Penn State University. 2025 2nd Round, 49th Overall.

Charlie Cerrato has transitioned seamlessly from the USHL’s Youngstown Phantoms to college hockey. He finished second in goals, assists, and points as a freshman last season, and is poised to take over the top spot this year. Cerrato was named to the U.S. Collegiate Selects for the 2025 Spengler Cup in Switzerland, the oldest European hockey tournament. He is one of the most impactful sophomores in college hockey and could provide a boost to the Carolina Stanley Cup push after his junior season next year.

Michael Emerson: Forward, Merrimack College. 2023 6th Round, 190th Overall.

I have discussed Emerson regardinghis untapped potential. Emerson has another level to his game, which was evident during his time with the Chicago Steel. He has a wicked shot and is able to ride through the physical play of opposing players. There’s no question Emerson has the offensive ability. He just needs to streamline it to make it more consistent. If Emerson is able to do this, he could prove to be a depth piece in Carolina. Observing his play since Chicago, I’m confident he will put in the work.

Justin Poirier: Forward, University of Maine. 2024 5th Round, 156th Overall.

Poirier is a pure offensive threat. His 43 goals last season for Baie-Comeau Drakkar were 4th in the QMJHL. He joins a Maine program with a loaded offense and solid defense that is gunning for a Frozen Four run. This one handed goal is just a single example of Poirier pulling off ridiculous moves. Through his skill game, he pulls defenders away from his teammates, opening them up for successes of their own. Poirier’s speed and hunger for pucks will help to increase the forecheck’s effectiveness, pushing the Black Bears closer to their objective of a national championship.

Jayden Perron: Forward, University of Michigan. 2023 3rd Round, 94th Overall.

Stickhandling is Perron’s bread and butter, and it gives him numerous offensive chances. Perron is a slippery player, using his vision and stickhandling to dance around defenders. After two years at North Dakota, Perron is hitting his stride at Michigan, nearly doubling his point total from last season in half the number of games this campaign. Jayden Perron is evolving in Ann Arbor and is a driving force behind the Wolverine offense this season.