The Top Chicago Blackhawks Draft Picks in NCAA Hockey

The Chicago Blackhawks arguably have the deepest prospect pool in the NHL right now. A number of those players are at the collegiate level, helping their respective institutions in the pursuit of their NHL dreams. These players are listed in alphabetical order and not ranked.

Sacha Boisvert: Forward, Boston University. 2024 1st Round, 18th Overall

Sacha Boisvert is a goalscoring juggernaut. He plays a high-octane game with agility and a healthy dose of physicality. As a freshman, Boisvert led the University of North Dakota with 18 goals and 32 points before heading to Boston University this season. A lot of this scoring comes from his lethal wrist shot, something I witnessed firsthand during his rookie year in Muskegon. Boisvert is adjusting to Hockey East from the NCHC well, averaging a point per game through nine games. His checking intensity adds another layer to his game, leveraging his 6’3” 190 pound frame to roll through opponents. Chicago will thoroughly enjoy Boisvert’s game when he arrives.

Adam Gajan: Goaltender, University of Minnesota-Duluth. 2023 2nd Round 35th Overall.

After a shaky freshman year, Gajan has risen to become one of the top goalies in NCAA Hockey. He is having a breakout season, with a 12-4 record with two shutouts, a 0.925 save percentage, and 1.78 goals allowed average. Gajan’s 12 wins is second among all goaltenders in college hockey, and his 1.78 goals allowed average is fourth. He looks poised in the crease, filling in the net with his size and helping the Bulldogs to third in NCHC at the time of publication. If his development continues, Gajan could be win the American Hockey League sooner rather than later.

Vaclav Nestrasil: Forward, University of Massachusetts. 2025 1st Round, 25th Overall

Nestrasil is a versatile forward. I called him one of the most impactful freshmen for a reason. The Prague native can do it all from scoring to laying the body, filling any role up and down the lineup while staying true to his game. He jumped into the top six of the Minutemen almost immediately and climbed the stat sheet. Nestrasil is tied for first on his team with seven goals while holding second place with nine assists and 16 points. If Nestrasil keeps his development going, you could see him on a line with Connor Bedard or Frank Nazar at some point.

John Mustard: Forward, Providence College. 2024 4th Round, 67th Overall

If you asked players around the NCAA for a list of the fastest players, chances are John Mustard will be on it. The sophomore forward uses his vision, speed, and hands to beat defensemen off the rush. Add in his heavy wrist shot, and you have a puck hungry forward with a high upside. Mustard’s scoring is progressing well, matching his 7 goals from last season in a third of the games-with over half of the 2024-26 season left. I’m interested to see what he accomplishes down the stretch.