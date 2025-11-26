The Top Colorado Avalanche Draft Picks in NCAA Hockey

The Colorado Avalanche have gone all in for another Stanley Cup, trading draft picks and prospects alike. However, some of the guys in their pipeline were too good to deal, and they represent the next generation of Avalanche players. We break down a few prospects who are on their way up the development ladder at the collegiate level.

Louka Cloutier: Goaltender, Boston College. 2024 5th Round, 132nd Overall

I had my doubts about Cloutier initially last season with the Chicago Steel. Cloutier was under siege due to a lack of defensive depth and, as a result, didn’t put up the best numbers. However, his performance with Boston College has proven that 2024-25 was just a down year. Through 11 games, Cloutier has posted a 7-3-1 record, 2 shutouts, a 9.14 save percentage, and 2.11 goals allowed average. With the departure of Jacob Fowler, the Eagles were looking for their new number one in net, and they appear to have found it. The Sherbrooke, Quebec native has jumped into the starter role as a freshman, something almost unheard of in the NCAA. He looks poised for success throughout his collegiate career, and it wouldn’t shock me if he goes pro after his sophomore year.

Francesco Dell'Elce: Defenseman, University of Massachusetts. 2025 3rd Round, 77th Overall.

If Colorado was searching for a potential defensive partner for Cale Makar in a few years, they certainly are on the right track with Francesco Dell'Elce. They both come from the same collegiate institution and play very similar styles. Dell'Elce works well under pressure with opponents in his face and breathing down his neck. He uses his elite vision to start breakouts or take shots from long range. He is also not a liability in the defensive zone, taking care of the puck in his own end while remaining disciplined. The Toronto only took 12 penalty minutes in 40 games last year for the Minutemen. Dell'Elce is not Cale Makar, but he certainly will make a good compliment to him when the former reaches the NHL.

Tory Pitner: Defenseman, University of Denver. 2024 6th Round, 185th Overall.

Pitner is a player that I have watched grow before my eyes. I first saw him in the 2022-23 season playing for the Youngstown Phantoms Phantom where he was more of a shutdown defenseman. However, the following year, he added another dimension to his game, contributing offensively, leading all Phantom defensemen with eight goals en route to Youngstown’s first ever Clark Cup. Pitner has leaned into defensive side of his game at Denver filling whatever role on the blue line is required. He is a versatile player. That locks up forecheckers whenever they enter the attacking end.

Nolan Roed: Forward, St. Cloud State University. 2025 7th Round, 214th Overall.

It’s no secret that I am a fan of Nolan Roed’s game. I’ve covered him as one of the players in college hockey poised for a breakout year. Roed can turn on the jets at a moment’s notice, weaving in and out of traffic towards the net before scoring. He led the USHL with seven shorthanded goals last season, applying his trade on both the power play and penalty kill. I spoke with one college hockey broadcaster from Hockey East who said Roed’s speed was very noticeable. If Roed is turning heads as a freshman, imagine what he can do with a few years of development.

Honorable Mention: Chris Romaine