The Top Columbus Blue Jackets Draft Picks in NCAA Hockey

The Columbus Blue Jackets are on the back half of a rebuild, with a lot of their prospects being called up to the professional ranks. Still, some remain at the college level, and we take a look at those next up to fire the cannon.

James Fisher: Forward, Northeastern University. 2022 7th Round, 203rd Overall

Fisher started out his junior development with a championship, winning a Clark Cup with the Youngstown Phantoms. After a year in the BCHL, he joined Northeastern University. The biggest strengths of Fisher’s game are his work ethic and hunger on pucks. He may not be the fastest guy on the ice, but you can bet that he is one of the most intense competitors out there. He’s playing more of a depth role at Northeastern this season, but should he translate more of his offensive ability to the collegiate level, he could make some noise for the Huskies.

Tanner Henricks: Defenseman, St. Cloud State University 2024. 4th Round, 101st Overall.

If the Blue Jackets wanted a potential center ice defenseman who can play all 200 feet, than Henricks is their man. Despite being out for the foreseeable future due to an injury, it is important to include the freshman due to his contributions as a puck moving blueliner. Henricks’ ability to cut to the middle of the ice with the puck before passing it off to a teammate is stellar. It makes him a valuable asset to St. Cloud, who no doubt are anxiously awaiting his return.

Jackson Smith: Defenseman, Penn State University. 2025 1st Round, 15th Overall

Another member of the star-studded Nittany Lions roster, Jackson Smith is a creative and skilled defenseman. He led all Tri-City American defenseman in goals, points, and assists, and is doing the exact same thing in his first year at Penn State. Smith knows how to make plays in likes to hustle to the back door of the net, where he finds a lot of his opportunities. The freshman is on the top defensive pairing most nights, matched with Jarod Crespo, someone who I respect as a leader from his time in Green Bay. Jackson Smith is in a great place to grow his development, surrounded by those who will sculpt him into the defenseman he wants to be.

William Whitelaw: Forward, Western Michigan University. 2023 3rd Round, 66th Overall.

Summing up William Whitelaw in one word is very easy: Intense. He brings passion, speed, and versatility to any team he is a part of. The second of three Youngstown Phantoms alumni on this list, Whitelaw is a well-balanced offensive forward who drives hard to the net while utilizing a litany of shots to baffle defenders and goaltenders alike. The Rosemount, MN, native knows what it takes to win, achieving the pinnacle of the USHL in 2023 with a Clark Cup Championship. When he makes it to the professional level, I could see him slotting in on a wing with Cole Sillinger.

Honorable Mention: Andrew Strathmann