The Top New York Rangers Draft Picks in NCAA Hockey

After a shaky start to the 2025-26 Season, the New York Rangers have bounced back to within a game of the Eastern Conference Wild Card going into the Holiday Break. Here are a few players that could help the Blueshirts in their playoff pushes. These players are listed in alphabetical order by last name.

Sean Barnhill: Defenseman, Michigan State University. 2025 3rd Round 70th Overall

It’s rare that a shutdown defenseman is speedy and imposing. Barnhill fills both of those roles with energy and passion. His development over the 2024-25 Season with the USHL’s Dubuque Fighting Saints was impressive. Specifically, Barnhill utilized his 6'6 ", 214 pound frame and wide reach to great effect. Barnhill makes himself while on a penalty kill, blocking a plethora of shots and imposing his will on opponents who attempt a drive to the net. He has played a third pairing role so far in his freshman season, and on a loaded roster like Michigan State, that’s very impressive.

EJ Emery: Defenseman, University of North Dakota. 2024 1st Round, 30th Overall

Emery is a fast blueliner with a very active stick. He isn’t very flashy but does all of the simple things right. What impresses me the most is his precision poke check, causing the best offensive players to lose possession of the puck. Despite putting up only four points (2 goals + 2 assists) in 17 games this season, the Rangers are not concerned about his development and believe it is trending in the right direction. I am inclined to agree, as his game is not so much about what he does with the puck, but rather his intangibles on the backcheck that create rushes the opposite direction. I am interested to see how he progresses the rest of this season and going into his junior year.

Drew Fortescue: Defenseman, Boston College. 2023 3rd Round, 90th Overall

The Rangers are always looking for mature players to add to their roster. Fortescue certainly fits the build on defense. Despite being more of a defensive defenseman, Fortescue has increased his production every year he’s been at Boston College. His most appealing attribute is being able to break out offensively while threading the needle to his teammates. At the time of publication, Fortescue is on pace to exceed his 11 points from last season, notching 9 points in 16 games so far this season. Fortescue is a guy who has a very high probability of going pro after this collegiate campaign.

Malcolm Spence: Forward, University of Michigan. 2025 2nd Round, 43rd Overall

As the NHL continues to get faster, speed becomes that much more important. Luckily, for the New York Rangers, they drafted Malcolm Spence. Spence has a lightning fast motor that fuels his pass first offense. He has finished near the top of the Erie Otters’ stat sheet in assists the past three seasons in the OHL. Although only a freshman, Spence has played in the middle to top six of the Wolverine lineup for most of this season and at times has lined up with superstar sophomores Will Horcoff and Michael Hage. It remains to be seen what his ceiling is, but if this is what Spence does as a freshman, the sky could be the limit.

Honorable Mentions: Ty Henricks, Brody Lamb