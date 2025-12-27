The Top Philadelphia Flyers Draft Picks in NCAA Hockey

The Philadelphia Flyers have a plethora of young players ready to take them back to the postseason. The youth movement in the City of Brotherly Love is far from over, as prospects are making their mark in the NCAA. These players are sorted in alphabetical order by last name.

Cole Knuble: Forward, University of Notre Dame. 2023 4th Round, 103rd Overall.

If keeping your head up is the most important skill as a hockey player, then Cole Knuble has that down pat. Knuble’s active vision allows him to view the ice like a golfer reads a green, anticipating what is to come while adjusting and adapting to his surroundings. I have watched his game closely since his time with the Fargo Force, and seeing his development at Notre Dame gives me great anticipation for his professional career in Philadelphia. Knuble has elevated his production every season at Notre Dame. No doubt Cole has gained wisdom and leadership from his father, Mike, who played over 1,000 NHL games throughout his long professional career. Cole was named an alternate captain for the Fighting Irish this season while trying to help Notre Dame have a stronger back half of the season.

Porter Martone: Forward, Michigan State University. 2025 1st Round, 6th Overall.

I discussed Porter Martone earlier this season is one of the most impactful freshmen so far, and he continues to impress me. He plays an in your face, aggressive offensive game that is on brand for the Philadelphia Flyers. This style has paid off in college as the Peterborough, ON native is first on Michigan State with 11 goals and 20 points through 16 games while leading the NCAA with 58 penalty minutes. Martone has taken his edge to the 2025 World Junior tournament as Canada’s captain, helping to get under the skin of their opponents as seen against Czechia. This kid was born to be a Philadelphia Flyer from his intensity on the ice to his leadership off it. The fans in orange and black should be jumping up and down to have him on their team.

Owen McLaughlin: Forward, Boston University. 2021 7th Round, 206th Overall

Whether at the Sioux City Musketeers of the USHL, the University of North Dakota and now Boston University, Owen McLaughlin has produced wherever he’s gone. McLaughlin knows his role as a passer above all else, making him acutely self-aware of what his responsibilities are while on the ice. This makes him an asset for any team that has him, as he doesn’t try to do too much or too little. What makes me think he will be successful at the next level is his permeability. Many players struggle after transferring to a different conference, let alone a different team, but not McLaughlin, who has maintained his roughly point per game pace as he transitions from the NCHC to Hockey East. That versatility makes him an elite collegiate center.

Shane Vansaghi: Forward, Michigan State University. 2025 2nd Round, 48th Overall

Shane Vansaghi’s game is all about deception and physicality. Vansaghi is not an overly flashy player, but he utilizes his skill to weave with the puck while levying thunderous hits. Like Martone, Vansaghi was built for Philadelphia. He plays with a hunger and passion for the game that has served him well throughout his junior and collegiate career. However, he isn’t reckless with his body, taking penalties when he has to and not becoming a liability to his teammates. As he suits up for Team USA at the 2025 World Juniors, I look for Vansaghi to elevate his production a bit and take that momentum back into the collegiate ranks.

Honorable Mentions: Carter Amico, Noah Powell, Heikki Ruohonen