The Top Pittsburgh Penguins Draft Picks in NCAA Hockey

The Penguins are in an era of transition. They still remain in the thick of the Eastern Conference Wild Card race with established stars like Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin, and Kris Letang. However, Pittsburgh continues to look for emerging talent to help extend their playoff window. We break down a few of their rising stars, developing at the NCAA level, in alphabetical order.

Will Horcoff: Forward, University of Michigan. 2025 1st Round, 24th Overall.

If there’s one thing Horcoff does well, it’s scoring. The sophomore has an NCAA leading 29 goals at the time of publication and shows no signs of slowing down. Horcoff is dangerous on all 200 feet of ice, scoring pretty goals while also driving hard to the net and picking up loose change. However, many overlook his defensive game as well as his passing ability. Horcoff’s imposing 6’5” 203 pound frame makes him a menace for opposing forecheckers to deal with, using his reach and body to disrupt offensive opportunities. The viewing public saw his vision passing the puck very recently at the 2025 World Juniors on this sick feed to Brody Ziemer. Wherever you put Horcoff, he succeeds. His versatility, combined with his elite scoring ability, will pay dividends for Pittsburgh.

Cruz Lucius: Forward, Arizona State University. 2022 4th Round, 124th Overall by Carolina.

Originally drafted by the Hurricanes, Lucius entered the Penguins’ pipeline as part of the Jake Guentzel trade in March of 2024. Lucius is a warrior of a player who works hard, producing as a result. After transferring from Wisconsin to Arizona State, he underwent shoulder surgery to repair a torn labrum, which kept him out for the first half of the 2024-25 Season. Despite this, Lucius powered through and has exploded this year, leading the Sun Devils with 11 goals. This is particularly significant because Lucius primarily is a pass first player, showing not only resilience but growth in the face of adversity. If the Penguins make the playoffs, there’s a very good chance Lucius joins them after his senior season is done.

Zam Plante: Forward University of Minnesota Duluth. 2022 5th Round 150th Overall

Creative hockey players always do well, and Zam Plante is no exception. I have watched him blossom since his time with the Chicago Steel in 2022 to a 2024 Clark Cup as a part of the Fargo Force. Plante has nifty stickhandling on both his backhand and forehand, which he uses to distribute the puck to a multitude of teammates. With all that said, it’s no wonder he leads the Bulldogs with 18 assists in 20 games. He needs another year or so to develop fully, and until that time, Duluth will have a passing machine.

Mac Swanson: Forward, University of North Dakota. 2024 7th Round 207th Overall.

How and why Mac Swanson fell to the seventh round boggles my mind. Yes, he’s a little undersized, but that cannot discount his pure speed and skill. Regardless of the reason, his pure talent is undeniable. If Swanson continues developing in his current fashion, Pittsburgh could have a seventh round steal. During his final season of juniors in 2023-24, Swanson picked up a litany of awards from the USHL. These included Forward of the Year, Player of the Year, and Clark Cup MVP. All of this came while Swanson led the USHL with 51 assists and a +39. As a freshman, Swanson finished fourth on North Dakota with 16 assists in 38 games. Swanson has continued this trend of growth in his sophomore season, doubling his freshman year goal at the halfway mark of this season, while being on pace for a 50% increase in points. Swanson controls his own destiny and will go as far as his dog work ethic takes him.

Honorable Mentions: Charlie Trethewey, Joona Väisänen