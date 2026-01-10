The Top Washington Capitals Draft Picks in NCAA Hockey

If there were a survey conducted of NCAA Division I hockey players about who the best defenseman is, chances are the majority would say Cole Hutson. The kid has it all on offense: great lateral movement, shifty head fakes, and a laser shot. It would be outstanding if that was all he could do, but he could also play incredible defense, throwing huge collisions that can shift momentum. Something that doesn’t get talked about enough with Hutson is his precision poke check. He doesn’t throw out a lot of whacks, but when he does, he is very precise with them, knifing possession away from his opponents. Hutson could’ve gone to the American Hockey League last year but wanted to stay another year at Boston University, perhaps in the hopes of a national championship. Whenever Hutson does go pro, he’s going to make an impact for the Washington Capitals.