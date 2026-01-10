The Top Washington Capitals Draft Picks in NCAA Hockey

The Washington Capitals are full steam ahead toward their pursuit of the franchise's second Stanley Cup. Amidst names like Ovechkin, Wilson and Carlson, young prospects in the NCAA may go unrecognized by the general public.
If there were a survey conducted of NCAA Division I hockey players about who the best defenseman is, chances are the majority would say Cole Hutson. The kid has it all on offense: great lateral movement, shifty head fakes, and a laser shot. It would be outstanding if that was all he could do, but he could also play incredible defense, throwing huge collisions that can shift momentum. Something that doesn’t get talked about enough with Hutson is his precision poke check. He doesn’t throw out a lot of whacks, but when he does, he is very precise with them, knifing possession away from his opponents. Hutson could’ve gone to the American Hockey League last year but wanted to stay another year at Boston University, perhaps in the hopes of a national championship. Whenever Hutson does go pro, he’s going to make an impact for the Washington Capitals.
Whether in the WHL, USports, or the NCAA, space and physicality define Brett Hyland’s game. Before the NCAA/CHL ruling was made, Hyland spent the 2024-25 season at the University of Alberta in Canadian USports before transferring in his sophomore year to the University of Nebraska-Omaha. It’s been a bit of an adjustment to the NCAA game for Hyland, from nearly a point and a half per game in Alberta to half a point per game in Omaha. Still, he can separate himself from defenders, drawing multiple opponents to himself, leaving his teammates wide open for passes. Adding another dimension to Hyland’s play is his vertical physicality. While traditionally an offensive player, Hyland can play up and down the lineup as a result of his intense checks. He currently leads the Omaha Mavericks with 42 penalty minutes in 17 games. I’m interested in seeing where Hyland is developmentally a year from now, after he’s had a full season to acclimate to the NCAA.
It’s hard to get a good read on Nick Kempf. I saw him as a 17-year-old with the NTDP make fabulous saves on a regular basis. However, Kempf’s numbers haven’t been quite as good at Notre Dame, but I’m not sure it is indicative of his abilities. In his freshman year, Kempf earned a .895 save percentage with a 3.74 goals allowed average. In his sophomore season, Kempf currently holds an .892 save percentage with a 3.60 goals allowed average. The Fighting Irish have had a down few years, making it more difficult for Kempf to develop. Notre Dame has the fifth most penalty minutes in NCAA hockey at 271. Additionally, the Fighting Irish have the 49th ranked offense out of 63 college hockey teams. As said previously, I can’t get a good handle on Kempf’s ceiling. Only some better defense in front of him, and time will tell.
Joaquim Lemay made good progress in his freshman and sophomore years before transferring to Northeastern University. The St-Pierre-les-Becquets, QC, was getting solid minutes on a deep Huskies team. However, Lemay has been out of the lineup for an extended period. As of Nov. 15, 2025, Lemay was listed as “week-to-week” by head coach Jerry Keefe. I anticipate the alternate captain will pick up where he left off upon his return.