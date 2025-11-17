Top Sleeper Team From Each Conference

For one reason or another, a team can be underestimated. Whether it is departing players, the start to their season, not being a particularly flashy team, or some other rationale. However, those who underestimate these institutions should tread carefully, especially given their recent under-the-radar activities. These are my picks for each conference’s sleeper team.

Atlantic Hockey America: Robert Morris University

After a difficult schedule on the road to start the season, the Colonials are off to a solid start within Atlantic Hockey. After getting swept by the University of Michigan, they took those lessons into South Bend. There, Robert Morris took Notre Dame to a shootout and won, before splitting the weekend the following evening. Yes, Notre Dame isn’t having the best year so far, but they are a perennially solid team in the Big Ten and it was a statement for the Colonials, especially on the road. The next few weeks will be opportunities to grow against Lindenwood, and two winnable games visiting Mercyhurst. Robert Morris might not win Atlantic Hockey, but they sure will make a lot of noise!

Big Ten: University of Wisconsin

I use the term sleeper loosely with the Big Ten. There are four top teams, including Wisconsin, competing for a Big Ten title. The reason I put them here is that many people underestimate them. They aren’t a very flashy team like Michigan State or Penn State, but they get the job done against high ranked opponents all the same.

CCHA: Augustana University

This is the strongest Vikings team in the program’s three year history- and it’s not close. Augustana started the season against two quality nonconference opponents in Minnesota Duluth and No. 16 Arizona State. The Vikings took 3 of 4 games in that quartet. Despite contending throughout a number of one goal games, Augustana has usually come out on top. They lost two heartbreaking games: each by a goal, one in overtime, versus the current conference leader, Bemidji State. If the Vikings are playing this well early in the season, they will only get better down the stretch. The CCHA better watch out for Augustana, because they could win the entire conference.

ECAC: Clarkson University

The Golden Knights have shown flashes of true potential this season. They took down the Penn State Nittany Lions in Happy Valley, splitting the weekend against North Dakota in what could have been a sweep, and beat the high flying Michigan Tech Huskies. Clarkson also came close to beating top ECAC teams Dartmouth and Harvard. Consistency is the issue for Clarkson. If they’re able to put on a nightly performance like they did against Penn State and North Dakota, the ECAC will have some congestion at the top.

Hockey East: University of Massachusetts-Lowell

Hockey East is wide open right now, so this could’ve gone to any number of teams. However, given the strength of schedule and the players on the roster, the Riverhawks are my pick for a sleeper team. Lowell has one of the better defenses in Hockey East with the addition of two elite goaltenders from the CHL. Add in strong newcomers such as Jason Ahearn from Niagara, plus Dalyn Wakely from the OHL, and you have a team that is very hard to play against. The Riverhawks only have one truly “off night” coming against Union College on Nov. 14, but look competitive every night, even against the top teams like Western Michigan.

NCHC: Miami University

The Miami RedHawks are in a unique position. They are having their strongest season in recent memory, and the production is coming primarily from underclassmen. Miami’s leader in goals is the best all-around freshmanin Illia Morozov, while sophomore Vladislav Lukashevich is first with 9 assists, and freshman Kocha Delic has a team high 12 points. Despite currently residing in last place in the NCHC due to a pair of hard fought losses to defending champion No. 9 Western Michigan, Miami has the pieces to go far down the stretch. The biggest test for them is to transfer their non-conference domination into the NCHC.