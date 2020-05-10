Franchise Leaders: Who owns the single-season wins record for all 31 NHL teams?

Roberto Luongo tied the NHL wins mark in 2006-07 – only to see Martin Brodeur break the record in the very same year. But at least Luongo remains the only goalie to lead two franchises in single-season wins.

Martin Brodeur and Braden Holtby share the NHL’s single-season wins record, racking up 48 victories with New Jersey and Washington, respectively. Roberto Luongo, meanwhile, had a 47-win season in Vancouver and he’s the only netminder to be the single-season wins leader for two different franchises, as he also holds the distinction in Florida.

Here’s the single-season wins leader for all 31 NHL franchises, including a few names that might surprise you. (Patrick Lalime? Roman Turek? Cam Talbot? Yes, yes and yes.)

New Jersey Devils: Martin Brodeur, 48 wins (2006-07)

Brodeur utterly and completely dominates the Devils’ list, with the 10 most winningest seasons in franchise history, including an NHL-record 48 victories in 2006-07. Add it all up and Brodeur’s career total of 691 wins is 140 more than runner-up Patrick Roy and more than 200 ahead of No. 3 Luongo.

Washington Capitals: Braden Holtby, 48 wins (2015-16)

Holtby tied the single-season wins record in 2015-16 during a three-year run in which he claimed the top three spots on the Caps’ list (42 wins in in 2016-17 and 41 in ’14-15). Olie Kolzig also won 41 games with Washington in 1999-2000.

Philadelphia Flyers: Bernie Parent, 47 wins (1973-74)

Parent broke Terry Sawchuk’s single-season wins record – which had stood for 23 years – with 47 victories in 1973-74, and Parent held the NHL mark for more than three decades until Brodeur came along.

Vancouver Canucks: Roberto Luongo, 47 wins (2006-07)

Classic Luongo. He tied Parent’s longstanding single-season wins mark in 2006-07, only to see Brodeur beat the record by one in the very same year. Oh well, at least Luongo holds the honor of being the only goalie to lead two NHL franchises in single-season wins – he’s the top guy in Florida, too.

San Jose Sharks: Evgeni Nabokov, 46 wins (2007-08)

Nabokov posted the fifth-highest win total in NHL history with 46 victories in 2007-08. He also holds the second- and third-place spots on the Sharks’ list, with 44 wins in 2009-10 and 41 in ’08-09.

Calgary Flames: Miikka Kiprusoff, 45 wins (2008-09)

Kiprusoff tied for the sixth-most wins in NHL history with 45 victories in 2008-09, and he owns seven of the Flames’ top 10 single-season win totals. (He also owns all seven of the Flames’ top seven games-played totals for goaltenders.) Mike Vernon holds the highest non-Kirprusoff mark with 39 wins in 1987-88.

Detroit Red Wings: Terry Sawchuk, 44 wins (1950-51, ’51-52)

Sawchuk was the NHL’s all-time wins leader with 445 when he tragically died in the spring of 1970. It took 30 years for his record to be broken by Roy, but Sawchuk still owns the single-season mark in Detroit with back-to-back 44-win campaigns in the early ’50s.

Montreal Canadiens: Carey Price, 44 wins (2014-15)

The Canadiens have a century-long legacy of great goaltenders, and Price is at the top of the (wins) list. Jacques Plante won 42 games twice (1955-56 and ’61-62), Ken Dryden won 42 in 1975-76 and 41 in ’76-77, and Bill Durnan won 38 games in back-to-back seasons in the mid-1940s. Roy won 36 games in ’91-92 to sit just outside the Habs’ top 10.

Tampa Bay Lightning: Andrei Vasilevskiy, 44 wins (2017-18)

Vasilevskiy already holds two of top three marks in Lightning history – and three of the top five – and the 25-year-old is just getting started on a team that’s poised to be a league powerhouse for the foreseeable future. Ben Bishop holds the No. 2 spot with 40 wins in 2014-15.

Winnipeg Jets: Connor Hellebuyck, 44 wins (2017-18)

Hellebuyck’s total is 10 more wins than runner-up Kari Lehtonen, who managed 34 victories with the Atlanta Thrashers in 2006-07. Only four times in franchise history has a netminder won 30-plus games, and three of those times it was Hellebuyck.

Chicago Blackhawks: Ed Belfour, 43 wins (1990-91)

Tony Esposito set the Hawks standard with 38 wins as a rookie in 1969-70, and the mark stood for 20 years until Belfour showed up. Belfour also won 41 times in ’92-93. Corey Crawford’s best showing was 35 victories in 2015-16.

Nashville Predators: Pekka Rinne, 43 wins (2011-12)

No surprise here. Rinne holds the top three single-season win totals in Preds history – he won 42 games in 2017-18 and 41 in ’14-15 – and eight of the top 10 marks. Tomas Vokoun breaks up the Rinne monopoly with 36 wins in 2005-06 and 34 in ’03-04.

Pittsburgh Penguins: Tom Barrasso, 43 wins (1992-93)

Marc-Andre Fleury holds the No. 2 through the No. 9 spots (ranging from 42 wins down to 34), with Matt Murray 10th with 32 wins in 2016-17.

Arizona Coyotes: Ilya Bryzgalov, 42 wins (2009-10)

The Russian goalie most associated with Winnipeg/Arizona is Nikolai Khabibulin, but he never won more than 32 games with the franchise. Mike Smith won 38 games in 2011-12.

Edmonton Oilers: Cam Talbot, 42 wins (2016-17)

Grant Fuhr’s 40-win season in 1987-88 was the Oilers’ standard until Talbot delivered his most successful NHL campaign – by far – nearly 30 years later. Tommy Salo ranks third with 36 wins in 2000-01, while Andy Moog won 33 times in ’82-83.

New York Rangers: Mike Richter, 42 wins (1993-94)

Richter produced the only 40-plus win season in franchise history in 1993-94, which turned out to be a pretty good year for the Rangers. It’s the only time Richter appears on the list, with Henrik Lundqvist holding down seven of the team’s top 10 winningest seasons, peaking with 39 victories in 2011-12.

St. Louis Blues: Roman Turek, 42 wins (1999-2000)

You can be forgiven if you didn’t see this one coming. Turek only spent four seasons as a starting goalie in the NHL, and only two of those seasons were in St. Louis. But, he delivered a franchise-high 42 wins in 1999-2000, six more than Curtis Joseph’s runner-up total of 36 wins in 1993-94. Fuhr set an NHL record with 79 games played for St. Louis in ’95-96, but he only won 30 games.

Buffalo Sabres: Ryan Miller, 41 wins (2009-10)

Miller had a great run in Buffalo, but that doesn’t make it any less surprising to see his name here instead of Dominik Hasek’s. Miller also won 40 games in 2006-07, and Don Edwards won 38 in 1977-78. Hasek won 37 games in ’96-97 and ’00-01.

Colorado Avalanche: Semyon Varlamov, 41 wins (2013-14)

Roy owns seven of the franchise’s top 10 single-season win totals, including a high point of 40 victories in 2000-01. Varlamov, meanwhile, only appears once but it’s in the No. 1 spot thanks to his 41-14-6 record in ’13-14. Varlamov has never won more than 28 games in any other season.

Columbus Blue Jackets: Sergei Bobrovsky, 41 wins (2016-17)

Bobrovsky, who won the Vezina Trophy with Columbus in 2012-13 and ’16-17, holds the top three marks – and five of the top six – on the Blue Jackets’ single-season wins list. Steve Mason won 33 games en route to the Calder Trophy in ’08-09.

Dallas Stars: Marty Turco, 41 wins (2005-06)

What, no Gilles Meloche?! Turco (four times), Belfour (three) and Kari Lehtonen (three) are the only goalies to appear on the top 10 wins list for Dallas/Minnesota North Stars.

Boston Bruins: Pete Peeters, 40 wins (1982-83)

Peeters never won more than 29 games in any other season during his career, but his 40-11-9 record in 1982-83 resulted in the Vezina Trophy. Tiny Thompson won 38 games back in 1929-30, while Andy Moog won 37 in ’92-93 and Tuukka Rask won 37 in ’16-17.

Los Angeles Kings: Jonathan Quick, 40 wins (2015-16)

Quick owns the top three spots on the Kings’ list and five of the top six. Mario Lessard is the only other L.A. netminder to win 35 games in a season, doing so in 1980-81.

Minnesota Wild: Devan Dubnyk, 40 wins (2016-17)

The Wild’s top 10 single-season wins list goes: Dubnyk, Niklas Backstrom (37 wins, 2008-09), Dubnyk, Backstrom, Dubnyk, Dubnyk, Manny Fernandez (30 wins, 2005-06), Dubnyk, Backstrom, Backstrom.

Carolina Hurricanes: Cam Ward, 39 wins (2008-09)

Martin Gerber won 38 games in 2005-06 before ceding the crease to Ward in the Canes’ playoff run to the Stanley Cup. Arturs Irbe won 37 times in 2000-01, as did Ward in ’07-08 and ’10-11.

Ottawa Senators: Patrick Lalime, 39 wins (2002-03)

Lalime takes heat for some less-than-stellar playoff performances in Ottawa, but he holds the two winningest seasons in team history – he won 36 games in 2000-01 – and four of the top 10 marks overall. Ray Emery (’06-07) and Craig Anderson (’11-12) won 33 games with the Sens.

New York Islanders: Jaroslav Halak, 38 wins (2014-15)

It might not be the name you were expecting, but not only does Halak lead the Isles’ list, his 2014-15 total of 38 victories is six more than any other Isles netminder. Billy Smith (1981-82), Chris Osgood (’01-02) and Rick DiPietro (’06-07) are tied for second with 32 wins. Oddly, it’s the only time Smith appears on the Islanders’ top 10 – while DiPietro appears three times and so does Chico Resch, who was Smith’s backup (at least in the playoffs).

Toronto Maple Leafs: Frederik Andersen, 38 wins (2017-18)

The Leafs have never had a 40-game winner, with Andersen coming the closest at 38 and Belfour (2002-03) and Andrew Raycroft (’06-07) posting 37-win seasons. Joseph peaked at 36 wins in 1999-2000, while Johnny Bower (’59-60) and Mike Palmateer (’77-78) maxed out at 34.

Anaheim Ducks: Jean-Sebastien Giguere, 36 wins (2006-07)

Foreshadowing, perhaps? Giguere set the Ducks’ record for wins in a season, then led Anaheim to its first and only Cup. Giguere won 35 games in 2007-08 and 34 in ’02-03, while Andersen won 35 in ’14-15.

Florida Panthers: Roberto Luongo, 35 wins (2005-06, ’15-16)

Luongo twice won 35 games with the Panthers – only one other netminder has reached the 30-win threshold in Florida (Vokoun, with precisely 30 wins in 2007-08).

Vegas Golden Knights: Marc-Andre Fleury, 35 wins (2018-19)

He’s No. 5 on the NHL’s career wins list with 466, with an outside chance of overtaking Roy (551 wins) for No. 2 all-time. Fleury has won 29, 35 and 27 games in Vegas’ first three seasons. Backup Malcolm Subban won 13 games in 2017-18.