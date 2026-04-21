12 Intriguing 2026 And 2027 NHL Draft Prospects To Watch At The World U-18s
Could a Canadian make himself a front-runner for the first overall pick in the 2027 NHL draft at the U-18 World Championship? Tony Ferrari examines him and intriguing prospects on Sweden, Finland, the U.S., Czechia, Latvia and Slovakia.
The IIHF men's Under-18 World Championship is one of hockey's most underrated and exciting events of the season.
With so many players eligible for the NHL draft, the World Men's Under-18s are the best opportunity for scouts to see everyone from North America and Europe in one place.
Not every top prospect will be at the event, either because they are still playing with their club team in the playoffs or because they turned 18 late in the year. So we won't see Gavin McKenna or Ivar Stenberg, but we will see some of the best 2008 or later-born players on the planet.
It's not just this year's draft class to watch, though.
We are also getting our first peek at next year's class as the late-2008 and 2009-born players are getting their first taste of major international hockey. It's a chance to put your name at the top of a scout's mind when they begin seriously thinking about next year's draft class.
Here are 12 players who could have the most intriguing performances at the two-week tournament that runs from April 22 to May 1 in Trencin and Bratislava, Slovakia.
Alexis Joseph, C/W, Canada (Saint John, QMJHL)
With excellent size, impressive skill and a really solid QMJHL season, Joseph can use the U-18s as a way to put him front and center when next year's draft rolls around. The 16-year-old could be one of Canada's most intriguing scorers at this event.
The 6-foot-5 forward commands play at times in the QMJHL. If he can do so at the U-18s, he might end up as the front-runner for first overall at the 2027 NHL draft as we head into the off-season.
Elton Hermansson, RW, Sweden (MoDo, Swe.2)
Hermansson's game is highly skilled and highly inconsistent. There is a lot to like, but there are times he feels like he's taking the foot off the gas.
The U-18s are an opportunity for him to prove his value as an impact offensive player. If he has a good tournament, he could solidify his position as a top 20 talent in the 2026 class.
If he has an underwhelming, disengaged tournament, he could see himself fall into Day 2 of the draft.
Juho Piiparinen, D, Finland (Tappara, Fin.)
Sometimes, boring is good.
Piiparinen is the perfect example of that. He has his best games when you hear his name very little on the broadcast, and he does his job as a stopper in transition and a simple puck-mover from the back end.
NHL teams value players like Piiparinen because they take care of the little things in the defensive end, allowing some of the more purely skilled and offensive-leaning defenders to do their thing.
Piiparinen is a simple, effective and intelligent defender who could gain favor with scouts if he can help steady Finland's blueline.
Jamie Glance, RW, USA (U.S. NTDP, USHL)
Although he's tied for the most points on the USA Hockey National Team Development Program's U-18 squad, Glance hasn't been discussed much this year because he is eligible for next year's draft.
He's shown true difference-making ability at times, playing with pace and consistently finding himself with the puck.
Glance isn't a passenger often, if at all. Despite being one of the younger members of this team, he is a driver of play.
If he can help Team USA to a medal, Glance could be a player who starts next year higher on draft boards.
Simon Katolicky, LW, Czechia (Tappara Jr., Fin.)
While his 17 points in 29 games don't jump off the page, Katolicky is one of the most interesting discussions in scouting circles.
The 2026 draft prosepct is a big, mobile forward who flashes some really nice skill, and he plays an aggressive game physically and when getting the puck to the middle.
There is almost a lack of fit between Katolicky and the Finnish style of play. If he does well at the U-18s, NHL scouts might just fall in love with the package and try to get him to North America, where he can refine his game with a focus on his strengths.
Axel Elofsson, D, Sweden (Orebro Jr., Swe.)
When you watch Elofsson, you usually have a pretty good time if he's having a good game.
He's a mobile, puck-moving defenseman who plays like he's in a video game. He's always trying something unique and pushing the limits of what he's physically capable of.
Elofsson is a bit of a wild card, and there are real concerns in his game away from the puck, even when discussing translating his game to the next level.
NHL teams are always hesitant with players of his mold, so he will need to prove he's worth the risk and long-term development.
Wiggo Sorensson, LW, Sweden (Boro/Vetlanda, Swe.4)
Sorensson is potentially the most underscouted and undervalued prospect in Sweden this year.
He plays in Sweden's Div. II, which is really the fourth tier, a much lower level than most players. But he's been impressive nonetheless.
When he has played at the junior level on loan to Vaxjo, he's looked fantastic. When he's played internationally, he's always been one of the most notable players for Sweden.
Sorensson can explode up draft boards because he has the speed, skill and inside lane-driven game that works in the NHL. He's raw, but he's potentially a difference-maker to take a swing at.
Oliver Suvanto, C, Finland (Tappara, Finland)
Suvanto is a steady, smart two-way center who flashes a bit more skill than he gets credit for.
He uses his 6-foot-3 size and strength to win battles along the boards. His skating has been the major knock, but he's a bit of a train on skates. When he gets going, he is a big man who can move fast, and he's not afraid to go through a defender if needed.
Suvanto is the kind of player NHL teams love, so if he has a big tournament, he could leverage the fact that it's a weak draft down the middle and find himself taken in the top 15 or higher this June.
Olivers Murnieks, C/W, Latvia (Saint John, QMJHL)
Murnieks was one of the best Latvians at the World Junior Championship, and now, he will be the go-to guy for Latvia at the U-18s.
He's a very toolsy player with a good frame and solid skating ability. He has a very good shot, and in the QMJHL, he worked his way around the offensive zone and became a very good off-puck threat.
Murnieks is a bit raw, and he's a long-term bet. NHL teams will likely be happy to see that he's heading to the NCAA next year, so if he has a good tournament, he could be a sneaky Day 2 pick in 2026.
Adam Goljer, D, Slovakia (Trencin, Svk.)
At the world juniors, Goljer played a small role for Slovakia, but he was largely effective and brought the physical edge that he's known for.
At the U-18s, we should see him take on a bigger role as a leader on the back end.
His defensive game is loud and physical. He loves to get involved in the corners and punishes those in front of the net.
Goljer isn't a flashy player, so we won't see him dance around with the puck. He's a meat-and-potatoes kind of blueliner who keeps pucks away from the net and gets the puck to his skilled forwards in transition.
Adam Valentini, LW, Canada (Univ. of Michigan, NCAA)
The way Adam Valentini played at the end of the season for Michigan, especially as they got into the college hockey playoffs, was impressive for a 17-year-old freshman.
His intelligence and skill helped generate scoring chances and kept Michigan in games.
Scouts have concerns about him not being big enough, but the motor on this kid never stops. He plays with more effort than almost any player, and that helps him make up for being just under six-foot.
Valentini will likely play a big role for this Canadian squad, which will give him the chance to cement himself in first-round conversations come June.
Casey Mutryn, RW, USA (U.S. NTDP, USHL)
Last year at the U-18s, Mutryn was a depth player on the U.S. squad that won bronze.
Having that experience should make him comfortable taking on a larger role as a leader and go-to force at this year's U-18s.
The power forward is a dog on a bone who is willing to put everything on the line for his team. He attacks defenders head-on, looking to physically engage even when he's the puck carrier.
Mutryn has quite a bit of potential, and his game is still raw, but he's a hard-nosed forward who loves to get into his opponent's face with some really solid offensive skill.
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